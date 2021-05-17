Dog rescued from cliffs along north Dublin coast

This is the moment a dog was rescued from cliffs along the north Dublin coast.

The Irish Coast Guard operations centre received a 999 call at 8.10pm on Sunday reporting a dog in difficulty on a sea cliff at Red Rock, Sutton.

Howth Coast Guard’s cliff rescue team were dispatched and arrived quickly on the scene. The dog, named Freddie, had fallen 10 metres from the overhead path and was trapped on a ledge.

A rescuer was lowered to the stricken pooch and brought him safely to the beach below where he was reunited with his relieved owners. Despite his ordeal, he was uninjured.

A spokesperson for Howth Coast Guard said: “Freddie’s owners did the right thing when the dog got trapped. They didn’t attempt a self-rescue and contacted the Coast Guard on 999. We encourage the public to contact us if they see people attempting a rescue themselves.”