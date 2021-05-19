Dog owners warned ‘beware of kennels who don’t ask for vaccine cert’

The DSPCA's Gillian Bird has warned dog owners to be extra vigilant this summer. Pic: Fergal Phillips

Dog owners have been warned to be extra vigilant when making boarding arrangements for their pet this summer.

A surge in dog ownership, combined with the Covid staycation boom, has led to an unprecedented demand for boarding and dog-minding services this year.

However, the DSPCA, which runs a dog hotel and doggie daycare facility in Rathfarnham, said people need to carry out proper due diligence before deciding on where to board their pets.

With no legislation in place governing boarding facilities, the charity has warned dog owners not to leave care arrangements for their pooch to the last minute when planning a holiday.

Gillian Bird, the DSPCA’s head of media and education, said people need to consider their boarding requirements a number of months in advance.

“If anything, boarding should be booked at the same time – or even earlier – than your hotel or Airbnb,” she told Independent.ie. “The care of your dog should not be an afterthought and requires proper planning.”

Ms Bird cautioned against using online forums to source dog minders and said owners should check with their local vet for recommendations.

The DSPCA stressed that any reputable boarding business will insist on a fully up-to-date vaccination certificate – to include the kennel cough vaccine – before a dog is accepted.

“Alarm bells should go off if they don’t look for one,” Ms Bird said. “Again, vaccinations should be organised well in advance of travel as they can take a number of weeks to be effective.”

She said owners should insist that their dog will be individually housed as it can be a stressful experience for them if they are not used to socialising with other animals. Security is another important consideration, according to Ms Bird.

“We’ve heard stories of owners returning from their holidays and being told that their dog has escaped,” she revealed. “The safety of your pet must always come first.”

There are 52 individual suites at the DSPCA’s dog hotel, which is already heavily booked for the summer with only limited availability. All dogs are regularly exercised and have any specific dietary or medication needs met by staff or the on-site vet.

Costing €30 per night, all income raised from the hotel and doggie daycare facility goes straight back to the charity’s animal welfare work.

For those opting not to board their pets, the DSPCA said owners need to think carefully before bringing their dog on holidays with them.

“You have to be upfront with your accommodation provider when you are booking, be it a hotel, Airbnb or caravan park,” Ms Bird said. “We’ve heard stories of people having to leave their dog in the car and sneak them into their hotel room at night.

“You also need to check if any local bylaws are in place as some beaches, for example, may not allow dogs.”

For further information on the DSPCA’s dog hotel, visit www.dspcapethotel.ie