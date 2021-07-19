Decision to overturn permission for injection centre in Dublin will ‘cost lives’

The Riverbank building at Merchants Quay, where the proposed medically supervised injecting centre was to be situated. Pic: Steve Humphreys

The latest delay to plans for a permanent injection facilty in Dublin city centre will “cost lives”, it has been claimed.

The High Court last week set aside permission granted by An Bord Pleanála for the provision of a medically supervised injection centre at the Riverbank building on Merchants Quay, after judicial review proceedings taken by a local school.

In a statement, Merchants Quay Ireland said it would be considering the judgement with its legal team.

“We remain committed to the opening of a medically supervised injecting facility as part of a health-led approach to addiction,” they said. “There is a clear need for this facility. These services save lives.”

Local Green Party representatives insisted that a medically supervised facility would offer “a safe, secure space for people injecting heroin”, and warned that the court decision to overturn approval would “cost lives”.

Dublin South-Central TD Patrick Costello said such centres were proven to reduce overdoses and can help stop the spread of needle-related diseases.

“We are awaiting details on the court judgement, but the urgent need for this centre has not gone away,” he said. “Whatever issues there are with this case, we need to work them out and ensure that this centre is operating as soon as possible.”

Councillor Michael Pidgeon, who represents the South West Inner City, said people in addiction were “once again being denied basic safety”.

“The surrounding area has big problems with public injecting and I am regularly contacted about dumped needles in parks and play areas,” he said.

“This centre would hugely improve things for those in addiction and the wider area alike.

“I understand why people oppose this centre or its location, but this delay is not a solution. I worry that this decision will mean more years of inaction, public danger and ultimately death.

“The legislation allowing these centres passed four years ago – it is beyond time to get this much-needed centre up and running.”

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called on the Government to produce its “Plan B” to deliver a centre elsewhere in the city. He said the failure to provide injection centres is “costing people their lives”.

“No one deserves to die on the streets,” he said. “The purpose of these centres is to put humanity back at the heart of our drug policy. Lives will be lost as a result of this decision.”

Deputy Ó Ríordáin believes that the option of a mobile injecting centre, “while not perfect”, should now be considered as a “temporary measure”.

He added that a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs should be convened as soon as possible.

“As a nation, we must have a broader conversation about our approach to drug policy,” he said. “Those who need these services deserve humane and compassionate treatment.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, notes the recent court judgment.

However, it added: “The Minister and the Government are committed to the establishment of a supervised injecting facility in Dublin. We have passed legislation and provided resources for this lifesaving service.”