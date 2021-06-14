Decision on the future of 30kmph speed limits in Dublin to be deferred

Dublin's Lord Mayor Hazel Chu at the launch of the Love 30 campaign, which some city councillors felt was inappropriate during public consultation on speed limits

Councillors are to defer a decision on expanding the 30kmph speed limit to the suburbs following an intervention from Dublin City Council’s chief executive.

At a meeting of the Traffic and Transport SPC (Strategic Policy Committee) last month, councillors were asked to review the findings of a non-statutory public consultation on extending the controversial speed limit.

A vote on whether to advance to a statutory public consultation phase was expected to be taken at tonight’s full meeting of Dublin City Council, but Independent.ie has learned that this will now not go ahead.

In a letter to councillors, Dublin City Council chief executive, Owen Keegan, addressed a number of concerns raised by councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) in relation to the non-statutory consultation process.

Cllr O’Farrell had claimed that Dublin City Council’s executive did not acknowledge “the legitimate safety arguments” against setting a default 30kmph speed limit during the presentation given to councillors at last month’s SPC meeting.

In response, Mr Keegan said there was “considerable” cross-party support for the adoption of a default 30kmph speed limit and that staff in the Traffic Section were “personally very committed” to the proposed changes.

However, Mr Keegan was of the opinion “that the verbal presentation to the SPC meeting was not comprehensive enough to satisfactorily inform any decision in this regard”.

In addition, he said a concern had been raised that the proposed imposition of a 30kmph speed limit at certain locations may not comply with criteria set out in the ‘Guidelines for Setting & Managing Speed Limits in Ireland (2015)’, published by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

He believed it would be “unwise” to consider a 30kmph speed limit at a number of the proposed locations until the matter was clarified and legal advice had been obtained.

Cllr O’Farrell said Mr Keegan deserved credit for “stepping back and taking a closer look at the safety implications of a 30kmph default speed limit”.

“All Dublin city councillors support the existing 30kmph limit in our residential areas, which has been a tremendous success,” Cllr O’Farrell said.

“However, councillors need to have all the relevant information in front of them, including from An Garda Siochana, before they make a decision on a 30kmph default speed limit for the main arterial routes.”

Some councillors had also complained that a ‘Love 30’ media campaign by Dublin City Council had introduced “a degree of bias” during the non-statutory process.

The council conceded it was an “unusual” decision that “did not accord with normal practice” and left it open to the charge that it was seeking to “unduly influence the outcome of the public consultation process”.

“On balance, it is considered that in any future 30kmph speed limit public consultation, the ‘Love 30’ media campaign should not be run,” councillors were told.