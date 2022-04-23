Death of Dublin man (21) referred to GSOC

Craig Gifford (21) was missing from his home in Finglas since Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí.

The death of a 21 year old Dublin man who was reported missing from the Finglas area earlier this week has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.

The body of Craig Gifford, who was reported missing on 20 April, was recovered in the River Road area of Ashtown earlier this afternoon.

The matter has been referred to GSOC as the deceased had an interaction with gardaí shortly before his disappearance.

In a statement released earlier, Gardaí said a post-mortem will take place tomorrow, and that the results of this will determine the course of their investigation.