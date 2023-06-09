Danish home retailer JYSK to create 100 new jobs in South Dublin

The Danish home retailer continues to bring new stores to Ireland, with plans to open another 10 in the next year.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is one of Ireland’s go-to destinations for high quality, on trend products for the home and garden.

To celebrate the new store, they will offer up to 70pc off all products during opening week.

JYSK currently employs 256 people in Ireland, and it announced a recruitment drive to fulfill 100 new jobs at the company in the next year.

Director Roni Tuominen, said: “Since JYSK launched in Ireland four years ago, we have had a very clear strategy – to open a JYSK store where we see a gap in the market and where there is an appetite for a leading brand to offer high quality homewares at an excellent price point.

“JYSK has been welcomed by towns and cities across Ireland that needed the injection of a new international brand opening on their doorstep and we are delighted today to announce the opening of our newest store in Dublin, as well as the goal of opening another 10 stores and the creation of 100 new jobs in next 12 months.”

JYSK at Beacon South Quarter is the company’s second store in Dublin, with the other store located in Santry in north Dublin.

The brand has earned a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture and specialises in sleeping products created by experts, from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bed frames and bases.

Last financial year, JYSK announced a strong turnover across Ireland and the UK of €97 million, an increase of over 40pc on the previous year.

JYSK is constantly looking for employees. Interested applicants can apply on their website.