The scene on Dame Street in Dublin this Saturday morning.

Four units of Dublin’s Fire Brigade are battling a building fire on Dame Street.

The street has been closed to traffic and sealed off by Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardaí as firefighters battle the blaze.

It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries or casualties as a result of this blaze.

More to follow..