Dad accused of robbing retired teacher and trainee solicitor

A father-of-two is alleged to have robbed a retired teacher on a Dublin street and a trainee solicitor on her way to court in two separate attacks.

Thomas Dillon (43) is accused of throwing both women to the ground and taking their handbags.

Gardaí maintain that he also threatened another woman sitting in her car, and a taxi driver with a screwdriver.

Judge Michele Finan granted him bail with conditions and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Mr Dillon, of The Griffith, Prospect Hill, Finglas, is charged with robbery, producing a weapon while committing an offence, and criminal damage.

Gardaí had objected to bail.

The court heard that on May 31, a 64-year-old retired teacher was “followed” by a man who attacked her at Mount Temple Road, Stoneybatter. The assailant – alleged to be Mr Dillon – threw her to the ground and took her mobile phone and bag.

In the second alleged incident, on June 14, the accused used a cement block to smash the front window of a flat at St Bricin’s Park, Dublin 7, gardaí maintained.

He allegedly then went to nearby Arbour Hill, where he approached a parked car, attempted to enter it and threatened the woman who was sitting in it.

After this, he robbed a trainee solicitor in her 20s who was on her way to work in the courts by throwing her to the ground and grabbing her bag before approaching a taxi and threatening the driver with a screwdriver. He then ran into a front garden, where he discarded clothing and the screwdriver, it was alleged.

The court heard there were attempts to use the retired teacher’s bank card at a number of locations.

It was alleged that when the accused was later stopped in Finglas village, he was in possession of sterling cash that had been stolen from the first victim.

The accused made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him.

Mr Dillon, who was presumed innocent, was co-operative with gardaí, his solicitor said, applying for bail.

Judge Finan set bail in the accused’s own bond of €200 with no cash required.

Under conditions, he must sign on weekly at Finglas garda station, observe a nightly curfew at his home address, have no contact with the alleged victims and stay out of the Dublin 7 area.

She remanded him on bail to a date in September.