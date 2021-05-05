Cyclist (40s) dies after fatal road traffic collision in Dublin

A cyclist has died yesterday after a fatal road traffic collision with a bus.

Gardaí are investigating the collision that occurred at Kilshane Cross, Newtown, in Dublin 11 yesterday morning at approximately 7.20am.

A pedal cyclist and a bus were involved in the collision. The pedal cyclist, a male (40s), was seriously injured during the collision.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he died yesterday evening.

A technical examination of the scene has now been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Newtown area from Kilshane Cross to Dublin Airport, between 7am and 8am yesterday morning, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.

Irish Independent