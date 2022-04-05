Coveney pays tributes to courageous Defence Forces officers and cadets

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has paid tribute to the "courage and the profound commitment” of Defence Forces cadets and officers at a commissioning ceremony at the Collins Barracks in Dublin today.

During the formal passing out ceremony attended by the Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and the proud families of the cadets and officers, he told them they were embarking and progressing in their careers at a difficult time.

"We’re living in a continent currently at war, a war being waged illegally,” he said of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Every country in the EU is reassessing its security, as we are,” he said, adding “we are going to be living in a more complex world.”

Mr Coveney shook hands and congratulated each of the 44 cadets from the 97th Cadet class and 24 Non-Commissioned Officers( NCOs) from the 11th Potential Officers Course who were sworn in as officers after completing their training at the Military College.

The cadets – from the Army, Air Corps, Ordnance and Engineers divisions - began their training during the height of the pandemic in October 2020. They completed numerous military, tactical, physical and academic challenges over the past 18 months.

Among them were also six cadets from the Armed Forces of Malta who also trained at the Military College as part of a reciprocal agreement between Ireland and Malta.

The NCOs began their training last April after being commissioned from the ranks to train for leadership roles.

Each of the officers have completed tours of duty in Kosovo, Bosnia, Chad, Mali, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Syria as part of peacekeeping missions and have specialised in a wide range of military operations.

Mr Coveney told the assembly that their careers in the Defence Forces comes at a pivotal time in history.

"We’re certainly living in very challenging and uncertain times and undoubtedly you will face many tests ahead,” he said.

"However with the drive, the ambition and and the dexterity shown by the Defence Forces I know you can meet these challenges head on,” he said.

He spoke of the oath taken by the cadets and officers to potentially put themselves in harm’s way “in the services of the State and its citizens and also potentially innocent citizens abroad”.

"This is a profound commitment that you’ve made and one for which the Government and I thank you sincerely.”



