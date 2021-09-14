Councils reach deal for new dog shelter services in Dublin

A new dog shelter provider for Dublin's four local authorities will take over on October 1

Dublin’s four local authorities have entered into agreements with a new contractor to run dog pound services after severing ties with a previous operator.

Fingal County Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and South Dublin County Council confirmed that Midland Animal Care Limited has been appointed to provide dog shelter services.

The company will operate the pound at Hollygrove Kennels in Newcastle, Co Dublin, for a 12-month period from October 1. Hollygrove Kennels are also providing Dublin City Council with dog shelter services on a temporary contract basis.

All four Dublin local authorities had been unsuccessful in finding a new dog shelter operator during an earlier tender process. This followed a decision not to renew contracts with Ashton Dog Pound, River Road, Castleknock, which is at the centre of animal cruelty allegations.

Following a garda investigation, four people and one commercial enterprise appeared in court last month charged with a number of offences relating to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. They are due to appear in court again on September 17.

Midland Animal Care was established in 2014 and employs 17 staff. It provides dog shelter services to Carlow County Council, Kilkenny County Council, Clare County Council, Roscommon County Council and Meath County Council. It also works with 15 rescue organisations across the country to rehome dogs.

In a statement, South Dublin County Council said it looked forward to working with Midland Animal Care “to deliver effective, welfare-driven dog shelter services for the county”.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said it would continue to use “this excellent facility” until it was in a position to re-tender for a long-term service contract.