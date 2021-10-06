Councillors vote to remove Dublin’s Lord Mayor as patron of the Artane Band

Councillor Mannix Flynn (far right) at a previous protest over the Artane Band at the Mansion House

The board of the Artane School of Music is to meet this week to consider a vote by city councillors to remove the patronage of the Lord Mayor of Dublin from its famous marching band.

The decision follows the passing of a motion put forward by Councillor Mannix Flynn (Ind), who has repeatedly called for the disbandment of the Artane Band due to its historic association with a former industrial school.

A litany of child sexual abuse at the hands of the Christian Brothers was uncovered at the notorious Artane institution, which operated from 1870 to 1969.

Cllr Flynn, who suffered abuse as a child in industrial schools, had called for the Lord Mayor of Dublin “to withdraw and desist” from being patron of the Artane School of Music, which is home to the Artane Band.

At a meeting of Dublin City Council, 35 councillors voted in favour of his motion, with 20 against and four abstaining.

Cllr Flynn believes that the Artane Band’s continued use of original-style uniforms, insignia and associations to the school has caused “untold hurt” to victims of childhood abuse at the hands of religious orders.

He described the outcome of the vote as “a spectacular breakthrough”, but said it was “unfortunate” that some councillors had opposed his motion.

“For people who have experienced these places, the Artane Band is no different to the Artane institution,” he said.

“It’s a very clear issue – we need to get rid of the uniform and get rid of the name. When they march onto the pitch at Croke Park, this is repugnant to many former members of the band, who are elderly men now, and it brings back terrifying memories.

“My motion was never about the children in the band, it’s about the band the children are in.”

Cllr Flynn said despite the fact that a planned meeting between him and the Artane School of Music did not take place, his motion would still have gone ahead.

“This band, in its present form, has to be removed from the national stage,” he said. “I’m looking for the band to be reconstituted and renamed.

“Our campaign will now move to calling on the GAA to desist from using this band as entertainment on match days.”

Councillor Damian Farrell (Ind) welcomed the decision, saying “Dublin city councillors finally listened”.

“There was a recognition and belief among the vast majority of councillors that, for many people who were incarcerated in industrial schools, the Artane Band in its present guise brings only trauma.”

Councillor Tom Brabazon (FF), who opposed the motion, did not believe there had been adequate engagement between Cllr Flynn and the Artane Band in advance of the vote.

He said a lot of good work, such as fundraising for charities, has been carried out by the band in recent years, which has “no association with the evils of child abuse or the former Artane school”.

“The removal of the patronage of the Lord Mayor of Dublin from young people playing music for the enjoyment of others is punishing those children and punishing the modern leadership of the band,” he said.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Domnic Slater, chairperson of the Artane School of Music, said: “We are extremely disappointed by the recent vote of Dublin City Councillors to remove the Lord Mayor as a patron of the Artane School of Music.

“We have enjoyed a strong relationship with the Lord Mayor’s office and would like to thank all of the councillors who have supported us in many ways over the years.

“We were the recipients of the Lord Mayor’s Award in 2009 and were also honoured to be asked by the city council to represent the city of Dublin in Nice in 2017, a year after the terrorist attacks.”

Mr Slater described the Artane School of Music as “a vital” social and economic part of the North Dublin region, which is “at the heart of the local community”.

He revealed that the board had offered to attend a meeting with Mannix Flynn, but this did not take place. Attempts to contact Cllr Flynn a few days before the council vote were also unsuccessful, he said.

“We have offered on many occasions to meet with councillors who proposed this move and offer reassurances, where necessary, and let them see the important work and impact we are having,” Mr Slater said.

“It is unfortunate that this offer was not taken up and that a decision like this was taken without affording us an opportunity to meet, discuss and explain how our school operates and the standards it adheres to, along with the excellent results and opportunities it offers.”

He said the board would meet on Thursday this week “to consider the appropriate next steps”.

The Artane Band, originally formed as the Artane Boys’ Band in 1872, has been a regular fixture at Croke Park on All-Ireland days and counts U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr among its former members.