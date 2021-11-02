Council to explore permanent traffic-free options for Capel and Parliament Street

The vast majority of respondents said the traffic-free measures made Capel Street a better experience. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Laura Perjun, Faith O'Brien and Cara Dei enjoy the outdoor dining on Capel Street this summer. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Any future changes to traffic arrangements on Capel Street and Parliament Street must be “self-enforcing” and subject to more detailed assessment, according to a Dublin City Council report.

A traffic-free pilot project introduced on both streets in June, which operated on weekend evenings until early October, proved a major hit with the public and was extended on three occasions by Dublin City Council due to its popularity.

Although originally intended as a Covid recovery measure to facilitate outdoor dining, a three-week public consultation was launched in late August to assess the success of the scheme and consider future options for the streets.

Dublin City Council received almost 7,000 submissions as part of the process, with an overwhelming majority expressing a desire for some form of permanent extension of the traffic-free initiative.

Overall, 95pc of respondents said the measure had improved their experience of Capel Street.

Of the 375 online responses received from residents of the area, most those living on or in the vicinity of Capel Street revealed that the traffic-free project had “slightly” or “significantly” improved their experience.

The main benefits cited included cleaner air, better atmosphere, less noise and sense of community.

Residents who felt the measures “slightly” or “significantly” worsened their experience complained about noise, particularly around the Strand Street area, as well as drinking, anti-social behaviour, litter and public urination.

Dublin City Council said it had provided portaloos and extra litter bins every Friday and Saturday evening in an attempt to counter these issues.

A total of 61 online responses were received from businesses during the consultation, with the majority saying the pilot project had “slightly” or “significantly” improved Capel Street.

They said the scheme had made the street safer, attracted more people to the area and resulted in a better atmosphere.

Only six businesses gave negative feedback, which also related to litter and urination.

There were 5,898 online responses received from the public, with 97pc saying the traffic-free evenings had improved their experience of the street.

The area was described as safer for pedestrians and cyclists and now considered “a place to meet, rather than just pass through”.

According to the consultation report, options that may be considered for Capel Street include traffic-free, apart from deliveries, between 6am and 11am; traffic-free in evenings only; and the reversal of traffic to remove the majority of vehicles while still providing access for residents, deliveries and retail parking.

The report says any changes on Parliament Street will need to be considered in tandem with measures implemented on Capel Street, including the same traffic-free times.

Options include traffic-free, apart from deliveries between 6am and 11am; traffic-free in evenings only; and traffic reduced to one lane, which was favoured by some businesses.

Dublin City Council said all options would have to be achieved in a “self-enforcing” manner, without the requirement for traffic management staff to be on site.

“The results of the consultation show a strong desire for options to be explored which reduce or eliminate the vehicular traffic on Capel Street and Parliament Street,” the report says.

“These options will have an effect on residents, businesses and traffic in the area so a more detailed assessment on potential measures is required.”

The council said the effect of any changes to Capel Street on the Markets public realm plan and Liffey Street enhancement scheme would also have to be considered.

In addition, it noted that any measures on Parliament Street could impact bus services and the surrounding streets network.

The council pointed out that the traffic-free pilot scheme had not been trialled in the daytime or during the week and said this must be factored into any plan.

Dublin city councillors are expected to be briefed on more detailed options early next year.

The potential trialling of one or more options may be proposed, according to the report, along with consideration of any statutory planning issues that may arise.