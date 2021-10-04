Council does not have free reign to decide on vacant Flynn seat, party claims

The council seat has been left vacant following the death of homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn

Dublin City Council does not have free reign to decide on who should take the council seat vacated by the death of homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn, it has been claimed.

Councillors are due to discuss the proposed co-option of Geraldine Molloy, a volunteer with the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) charity, at this evening’s meeting of Dublin City Council.

She is the favoured choice of the family of Mr Flynn, who died in tragic circumstances in August after it emerged he was at the centre of serious sexual assault allegations.

Ms Molloy has been nominated as his replacement on Dublin City Council by the Independent Group.

However, the Workers’ Party believes Éilis Ryan, who lost out to Mr Flynn by just 46 votes in the 2019 local elections, is entitled to be nominated for the vacant seat.

It has sought legal advice ahead of tonight’s meeting and believes the council does not have “unfettered discretion” to decide on who should take the vacant seat.

In an internal document, seen by Independent.ie, the party said it was of “great concern” that a deferral of a decision on the vacant seat was being considered by some councillors.

It claimed that under Section 19 of the Local Government Act 2001, a co-option should be made, after due notice, at the next meeting of the local authority and after the expiration of 14 days from the vacancy occurring.

“We have been advised that such a deferral would be, in fact, contrary to law,” the document states.

The Workers’ Party argues the co-option of Éilis Ryan would “reflect the wishes of the electorate and would be an adequate representational substitute in a way that no other candidate for co-option could be”.

In a second legal opinion received by the party, it’s claimed the council does not have “unfettered discretion to nominate who it so chooses in these circumstances”.

It states: “This case presents a unique circumstance in that Mr Flynn was an Independent councillor, who died without nominating a successor.

“In those circumstances, it is submitted that any consideration the council may give to hearsay testimony of ‘what Councillor Flynn would have wanted’ is unsafe and unreliable by its very nature, absent [of] any legally sound record of same, such as a last will and testament.

“It is also submitted that the opinions of the Independent Group of councillors are equally unreliable and cannot be treated as some sort of quasi-political party as they were not the registered political party nominating Councillor Flynn for the last election.

“Were the council to take the above matters into consideration, it is submitted this would be a clear breach of the council’s duty to remain uninfluenced by irrelevant considerations or motives.

“It is submitted that, absent [of] any legally reliable information on the wishes of Mr Flynn, the council has a duty to consider the only remaining objective evidence: the democratic mandate of the people of Dublin.”

In a letter to the Lord Mayor and councillors, the Workers’ Party said it was “essential that the wider operation of ICHH is adequately investigated and lessons learnt”.

“This must be a priority in order that the well-meaning social activism that many carried out on its behalf can be fully recognised, while seeking to ascertain the context which led to serious allegations concerning its CEO and wider concerns about its operation,” it states.

It's understood that a number of councillors have requested the Workers’ Party to expand on these comments.

Last week, the Dublin Region Homeless Executive called for Inner City Helping Homeless to be dissolved or wound up “as quickly as possible”.