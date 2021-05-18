Concern over rising air pollution in blackspots around Dublin

Entry and exit points for the Port Tunnel are areas of concern. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Environmental experts are “concerned” about air pollution in some areas of Dublin, as harmful nitrogen dioxide levels rise post-lockdown.

Areas of concern include Pearse Street, the entry and exit points for the Port Tunnel, and the M50.

Dublin City Council is investigating ways to lower pollution levels, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stated that nitrogen dioxide caused by traffic pollution - which had halved during lockdown - is rising once again.

It has been linked in studies globally to cause or exacerbate a myriad of health issues, including pulmonary illnesses and asthma.

Martin Fitzpatrick, principal environmental health officer with Dublin City Council, heads up the air quality monitoring and noise control unit.

“While levels are still compliant, we have particular concern around Pearse Street, the Port Tunnel where vehicles enter and exit, and we’re taking an overall look at the M50,” he said.

“We also came up with an issue at St John’s Road West, near Heuston Station, in 2019. The annual limits of nitrogen dioxide shouldn’t have exceeded 40, and we reached 43 that year.

“So, as a consequence of that, we have to produce an air quality plan to get it back down to within legal limits.”

The future plans for the city will be based on the environmental impact reports currently being gathered.

“The nitrogen dioxide readings inform us in terms of the future development of the city,” Mr Fitzpatrick said. “Maybe we shouldn’t be building near the M50. Right at the edge of the motorway there are air quality and noise issues.”

However, he added that most homes near a motorway are “a couple of hundred metres away and nitrogen dioxide falls off quickly”.

“The Port Tunnel is critical to get goods in and out of the city, but there's a whole range of things that need to be investigated.

“Can we have less polluting vehicles on the road? Can we improve traffic management and keep it running smoothly. How to manage speed on the road?

“Everyone wants to talk about air pollution, but we’re looking at air quality. Where there is good air quality, how do we protect it in the future?”

Areas of good air quality and examples for the rest of the city are spots further away from traffic, such as St Anne’s Park in Raheny and the Phoenix Park.

Patrick Kenny, manager of ambient air quality at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said Ireland has committed to a number of actions to improve air quality and this work included a ban last year on smoky coal.

The Department of the Environment is due to put out Ireland’s first clear air strategy over the summer.

Mr Kenny said part of this was addressing the levels of pollution on St John’s Road West, after the high nitrogen dioxide levels found in 2019. The four Dublin local authorities are working on the plan, which must be completed by the end of this year.

Mr Kenny said the recent annual air quality report from the EPA had shown how road pollution levels dropped dramatically during the lockdown.

The report noted decreases of up to 50pc in nitrogen dioxide at air quality stations nationally. However, as soon as the country reopened, levels started to rise once again.

“We saw the impact of Covid with less transport, but there has been an increase in pollution since transport came back in higher volumes,” Mr Kenny said.

Dubliners could choose to look at their transport options to help the environmental situation, he said.

“Where possible, we can move to cleaner transport,” he said. “From a public perspective, even if we can do one less journey, one day a week. But the public needs to be supported by the Government in making these transport choices.”

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality will be monitored street by street over the next year under Dublin City Council’s Smart Dublin programme.

In partnership with Google, the internet giant’s first electric Street View car will be deployed to capture air pollution alongside Google Maps Street View imagery.

Commenting on the new initiative, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said: “Environmental air quality is an issue that affects everyone, especially people who live in cities. I look forward to learning more about how our city lives and breathes.

“It is projects like this that allow us to make informed decisions for the benefit of our city and citizens.”