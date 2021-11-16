Concern over delays in booking Covid-19 test appointments in Dublin

A Covid-19 test centre in Dublin earlier this year. Over 20,000 tests a day are now being carried out.

Concerns have been raised over delays in booking Covid-19 tests, despite over 20,000 now being carried out on a daily basis.

As the Government moved to tighten restrictions today, Independent.ie found there were no self-book tests available to book online in any of the eight test centres in Dublin this morning.

One woman wrote online: “Anyone know why there’s literally no covid tests available in Dublin?”

Another woman wrote that her niece had Covid-19 symptoms and she was unable to get a test. “How exactly is the Government trying to prevent spread?” she added.

The HSE said: “In recent days it has been particularly busy in test centres in some parts of the country, including Dublin and Cork.

“However, we monitor test appointments continually throughout the day and slots often do become available later in the day. We are also working on plans to further increase the volume of testing.”

The HSE said it has an agreement in place with private testing provider RocDoc to operate a centre on the HSE’s behalf, located at Dublin airport.

This facility opened on Monday and will initially provide 500 appointments daily, which will quickly increase to 1,000 appointments every day.

The HSE said: “In addition to the additional capacity agreed with RocDoc, we’re continuing to recruit additional staff to our community test centres.

“We’re also working to put further additional external resources in place to increase our testing capacity, including potentially other private service providers.”

The HSE said it had seen “a sustained extremely high demand for Covid-19 testing at our community centres in the last number of weeks, in particular”.

This reflects the “high prevalence of the disease and other illnesses at this time”.

“The community testing service was established initially to support the delivery of 15,000 tests per day,” a spokesperson said.

“The service has a number of additional measures which we have implemented to increase that daily testing figure for peak periods to 20,000 tests per day.

“Over the last week we have consistently carried out more than 20,000 tests per day and Tuesday last week was our busiest to date with over 23,000 appointments offered in test centres.

“Our priority is to make sure GPs can refer patients for testing where they feel it is warranted and that close contacts of confirmed cases who are identified as requiring a PCR test, get their test appointment as quickly as possible.

“Ensuring these two groups are prioritised does mean that those outside these categories may not be able to book a test until the following day.”