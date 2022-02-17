Coffee and KitKats helped Simon Community save €250,000 towards homeless services in Dublin

Sam McGuinness, chief executive of Dublin Simon, and Kieran Conroy, Nestlé Ireland country manager, pictured at the partnership announcement. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

A company that donated over four million cups of coffee and 200,000 KitKats to the Dublin Simon Community has saved the homeless charity almost €250,000, it has been revealed.

Announcing the renewal of its partnership with Dublin Simon, Nestlé Ireland said it would continue to support the organisation’s work in delivering emergency accommodation and long-term housing for individuals and families.

The charity helps those who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.

In 2020, it assisted over 7,600 families and individuals, with over 1,900 securing short-term accommodation as a result of Dublin Simon support or referrals.

Over the past few years, Nestlé Ireland has provided over four million cups of Nescafé coffee and 200,000 KitKats to Dublin Simon.

Kieran Conroy, Nestlé Ireland country manager, said: “We are proud to support Dublin Simon’s work in the heart of the community, where it helps those who are homeless, or at risk, through providing medical treatment, recovery, counselling and other vital services.”

Sam McGuinness, chief executive of Dublin Simon, added: “As a vital supporter of our Food for Simon programme, Nestlé Ireland has provided our clients, residents and services with essential products, leading to significant cost savings of over €250,000.

“This has allowed us to focus on funding lifesaving housing, treatment and key working services that need it most.”

To coincide with the partnership announcement, Dublin Simon presented Nestlé Ireland with the ‘Lasting Impact Award’ in recognition of their support.