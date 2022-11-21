‘Clodagh saved my life’ - patient thanks alert Dublin dentist for swift action and diagnosis

A Dublin woman has paid tribute to her dentist for providing a life-saving diagnosis.

The patient, who did not disclose her name, had initially presented at the dentist with bleeding gums.

On this occasion, in September 2020, the bleeding had been so severe that her mouth had filled with blood.

Dublin dentist Dr Clodagh McAllister immediately diagnosed that the bleed was attributed to malnutrition and explained to her patient that she suspected that there may be an infection in the liver.

The patient and mother-of-two said Dr McAllister saved her life. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver failure and spent 10 days in hospital.

“I presented to Dr Clodagh and within less than a minute she told me, in her extremely calm manner, that she felt it was a doctor I needed, and not a dentist,” she said.

“I suffer from an anxiety disorder, and Clodagh is aware of this. She made me feel so safe, and that everything was going to be ok. She even called the GP for me.

“When I got to my GP things started happening really quickly. Within half an hour I was in a hospital A&E department, and I spent the next 10 days in hospital.

“I had stage 4 liver failure. There was a build-up of fluid on my brain, my lungs and my heart. The doctors told me that had I waited another 72 hours I would have been looking at a maximum of 12 weeks to live.

“It is because of Clodagh that my children have a mother, and my husband has a wife. Clodagh saved my life.”

For this life-saving intervention, Dr McAllister of Fairview Dental Clinic in Dublin 3 has been announced as the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2022.

Dr McAllister was recognised for her “outstanding clinical skills” after diagnosing a condition in a patient that, had it gone undetected, would have proven fatal.

Now in its 15th year, the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year Awards 2022 celebrate dentists in their local communities who have provided dental treatment and care that has gone over and above for their patients.

The four-person judging panel felt that Dr McAllister’s ability to immediately recognise the condition and diagnose it in such a timely manner went far beyond the knowledge and expertise required of a family practitioner.

There are six award categories, including the overall Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year, Dental Team of the Year, and winners from each of the four provinces, as well as a Dublin winner.

Hosted by the Irish Dental Association and title sponsor Colgate, this year saw almost 1,700 nominations received from dental patients and their families all over the country.

The winners were announced at a gala awards ceremony that took place at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin on Saturday night.

The president of the Irish Dental Association Dr Caroline Robins congratulated all the winners and nominated dentists.

“The stories behind every nomination show the important – and is this case, life-saving – relationship between patients and dentists in the community,” she said.

“The fact that the nominations come from patients themselves, makes these awards all the more special.”