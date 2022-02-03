Classic pop, comedy and a homecoming gig – what’s on in Dublin this week

It’s getting busy out there. From a world-renowned tribute act to a Scottish stand-up superstar, Dublin is set to welcome some fabulous talent in the coming days.

Bjorn Again, Olympia Theatre

Melbourne’s finest and funniest ABBA tribute act, the great Bjorn Again make their long-awaited return to the capital this week. It’s hard to believe this renowned homage – which started life as a simple pub act back in 1988 – has survived this long. But hey, the magic of ABBA never ages, and Rod Stephen and his gang have performed Bjorn Again a staggering 5,000 times, visiting 72 countries over the last 34 years.

Saturday, February 5. Doors: 7pm. Tickets from €31.50 (tickets for original December 2021 date still valid). For more, visit https://mcd.ie/

Fern Brady, Liberty Hall Theatre

One of Scotland’s most acclaimed stand-ups arrives in Dublin this weekend with her fifth solo show, Autistic Bikini Queen. Co-host of the hit BBC Podcast, Wheel of Misfortune, alongside our own Alison Spittle, Fern Brady has just started work on her first book, a memoir entitled Strong Female Character. This latest show touches on her recent autism diagnosis, while also featuring Brady’s winning brand of wry and occasionally surreal, observational wit.

Saturday, February 5. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €20. For more, visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

Pulp Fiction, Stella Cinema

One of the best films of the nineties, Quentin Tarantino’s seminal masterpiece, Pulp Fiction, returns to the big screen this weekend at the Stella in Rathmines. A sprawling crime drama with a stellar cast (Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson and a never-better John Travolta) and a pitch-black sense of humour, Tarantino’s Oscar-winning feature has often been copied, but never equalled. Although we’ve probably seen it a hundred times, it’s in a proper movie theatre that Pulp Fiction really leaves its mark.

Saturday, February 5 at 12.30pm. Tickets from €12. For more visit, https://stellacinemas.ie/

The Man in the Woman's Shoes, Pavilion Theatre

It’s 10 years since The Man in the Woman’s Shoes was conceived as part of 2012’s Bealtaine Festival. A simple yet effective one-man show set in October 1978 (after the death of Pope John Paul 1), the play stars Mikel Murfi as Pat Farnon, a man who heads off into town to do “some business”. Over the last decade, a phenomenal 10,000 tickets have been sold at Dún Laoghaire’s Pavilion Theatre for The Man in the Woman’s Shoes and its triumphant sequel, I Hear You and Rejoice (which will be performed at the Pavilion on Friday, February 4).

Thursday, February 3. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €20 / €22. For more, visit https://www.paviliontheatre.ie/

John Williams 90th Birthday Concert, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral

To celebrate the 90th birthday of John Williams, contemporary cinema’s greatest living composer, the generous folks at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral have decided to stage a concert featuring some of his most iconic film scores. Performed on the Cathedral’s enormous Willis Organ, the programme will include familiar compositions from Superman, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws and Harry Potter.

Tuesday, February 8. Time: 7.30pm – 9pm. Tickets: €10 - €20. For more, visit https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/

Aimée, Academy Green Room

Rising Dublin pop sensation, Aimée, marks the end of a two-year live drought with what promises to be a smashing hometown gig at the Academy on Middle Abbey Street. It’s the first of a four-date tour that sees one of Ireland’s most exciting young artists take in shows in Galway, Limerick and Cork. Better still, Aimée will be fresh out of a Swedish recording studio, where she has been working on new material with super producer, Max Martin. Catch her while you can.

Tuesday, February 8. Doors: 8pm. Tickets: €14.95. For more, visit https://mcd.ie/ and https://aimeemusicofficial.com/