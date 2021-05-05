City’s iconic ‘Why go Bald?’ sign gets heritage grant

Dublin’s iconic ‘Why go Bald?’ sign on South Great George’s Street and several city centre pubs are set to share the spoils of a €3m Government fund for 477 heritage projects.

Toner’s on Baggot Street, The Flowing Tide on Abbey Street and Arthur’s Pub on Thomas Street are among the well-known watering holes to benefit under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The aim of the nationwide scheme is to support owners and custodians of historic and protected structures in safeguarding and maintaining their properties. The funding will also help kick-start the construction and heritage trades by facilitating works to the tune of €15.5m, involving 19,000 days’ labour.

The ‘Why go Bald?’ neon sign, located at the junction of Dame Lane and South Great George’s Street, has been a famous Dublin landmark since the early 1960s. It will receive €850 from the scheme towards the repair and conservation of external fixtures.

Busáras has been allocated €9,000 for the repair and restoration of its internal structure and features. Numerous churches, including St Audoen’s in Dublin 8, and private residences throughout Dublin that fit the built heritage criteria will also receive funding.

The total funding for projects across the captial tops €550k, and includes €7,000 for the repair of stained glass windows in St Peter’s & Paul’s church in Harold’s Cross, and €4,500 each for Toner’s and the Flowing Tide to repair windows and external joinery.

The BHIS is one of two built heritage funding schemes run by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in association with the 31 local authorities.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said the funding would provide much-needed economic stimulus and give employment to the many small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity.

“Not only will this €3m funding help sustain specialist heritage businesses while the market recovers, it is also an investment in the commitment under the Programme for Government to encourage traditional building skills,” he said.