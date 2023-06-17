Christy Dignam’s final homecoming: Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend

Mourners pictured this morning at farewell gathering and video tribute in Finglas to the late Christy Dignam, lead singer of Aslan prior to his private funeral service Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mourners and fans pictured this morning ata farewell gathering and video tribute in Finglas to the late Christy Dignam. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The cortege making its way through the crowd-lined streets. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Christy Dignam this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

Christy Dignam's daughter, Kiera , wife Kathryn and other family members pictured this morning at farewell gathering and video tribute in Finglas to the late Christy Dignam, lead singer of Aslan prior to his private funeral service. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Huge crowds turned out in Dublin to pay their respects to Aslan front man Christy Dignam ahead of his funeral today.

He died at his home on Tuesday, aged 63, after a 10 year fight with cancer.

People in his native Finglas turned out to honour him this morning, lining the streets where he grew up, his school and at the local GAA club.

The cortege stopped at the GAA club where Mr Dignam's family greeted the crowd before standing in respectful silence.

The crowd then sang 'This is' and 'Crazy World' before the cortege left.

Mr Dignam's private funeral service is taking place this morning.

Christy Dignam gets massive local send-off from the people of Finglas

Among those who came along today to pay respects was Philip Shaw, who braved the rain to stand on Cardiffsbridge Road, near to where Christy, grew up.

He will remember Christy taking to stage and singing barefoot. He hopes the band, and his family, will carry the weight of his legacy and voice.

“He did so much for us with his songs, he put us on the map and I know his sister Therese very well, so I wanted to pay my respects to them.

“His heart was in Finglas, he always spoke about it and what it was like growing up here. Finglas sometimes had a bad name but he brought positivity to it.

“He sang from the heart. Aslan were huge. I remember going to Greece years ago and when people heard I was from Finglas all they would say was ‘Aslan!’”

Meanwhile, Sharon Graham, and her friend Sue Warren, recalled going to see Christy play in local pubs when he was younger. They knew he was destined for bigger venues.

“I remember when he was gigging down at ‘The Bottom of the Hill’ [a local venue] and his dad would see him come in and say ‘ah, here’s the superstar now’.

“We were like a little team of fans, following him around, through Dublin to things like ‘Midnight at the Olympia’ gigs until they started getting bigger.”

Sue recalled Christy’s battling qualities, how he overcame abuse, addiction and fought cancer for the past decade.

“Brave,” she said.

“I think people root for the underdog.

“He went through a lot, said it as it was afterwards, and that got other people through things.

“He had charisma. People were just attracted to him like a magnet. He was honest and genuine. People could feel that from him.

Meanwhile, U2 frontman Bono also paid a heartfelt tribute to the ‘beautiful’ singer today saying: "he sang like an angel and wrote these lyrics, these incredible lyrics.”

He added: "A singer always knows when you’re in the room with someone who can out sing you,” Bono added, praising the “operatic” voice of the Aslan frontman, on Brendan O’Connor's RTÉ’s Radio One show.

Christy Dignam is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren Moran, sisters and brothers Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie, extended family, and his bandmates.