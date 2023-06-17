Christy Dignam: Thousands say final farewell to much-loved Aslan singer who was ‘a man of Finglas, one of our own’

The crowd broke into song and applause spontaneously at different junctures along a 2.5km route.

Family members of singer and former Aslan frontman Christy Dignam at a tribute to him in Finglas. Pic: Mark Condren

Daniel Claxton pays his respects to Christy Dignam as his cortege makes its way along Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas where Christy grew up. Photo: Mark Condren

The cortege making its way through the crowd-lined streets. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The funeral cortege of singer and former Aslan frontman Christy Dignam makes its way past Erin's Isle GAA Club in Finglas. Pic: Mark Condren

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Christy Dignam this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

Christy Dignam's daughter, Kiera , wife Kathryn and other family members pictured this morning at farewell gathering and video tribute in Finglas to the late Christy Dignam, lead singer of Aslan prior to his private funeral service. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A tear rolled down Clare Carroll’s cheek as she prepared to say goodbye, one of thousands who lined the way for Christy Dignam’s final tour around the streets he grew up on.

Dignam meant so much to the people of Finglas in Dublin, and this place meant the world to him.

He died nearby last Tuesday after a 10 year fight with cancer.

As recently as April he told broadcaster Ryan Tubridy, he would rather have archived nothing abroad and be loved at home instead of being adored globally and disliked here. And so it was as he would have wished; Christy Dignam’s people saw him off today. They loved him and still do.

“I have been listening to Christy and going to gigs since I was probably too young to be in a pub,” Clare said.

She mentioned ‘Crazy World’ and her sons Aidan (11) and Darragh (8) start to sing. “Mam and Dad are both Aslan fans,” they said. They heard much of Dignam’s voice over the past few days.

“I stayed up last night listening to it again,” Clare said. She wiped her eyes.

“The music touches you.

“I’m going to get upset now. I don’t know the man but it feels like I do.”

The funeral procession started just before 10am, the cortege making its way up Cardiffsbridge Road, near the avenue Dignam grew up on, and snaked under garda escort towards the heart of this community in north Dublin.

There was a brief pause at the road where Dignam was raised, then at his former primary school, with the crowd breaking into song and applause spontaneously at different junctures along a 2.5km route.

Daniel Claxton reached out to touch the hearse during one break. “Heartbroken,” he said, but he wanted to thank Dignam.

The singer spent most of his life in Finglas, only ever really leaving intermittently to tour with the band or on occasion to find himself.

As a youngster he studied bel canto singing. This broadened his range and knowledge. He loved music.

Dignam joined Aslan in the 1980s and spent time away on the road with the band. There was also a brief spell passed at a Buddhist Monastery in Thailand about 20 years ago as he coped with addiction, but he always came home to Finglas. Up to his last days he lived around the corner near the Navan Road.

David Hewitt grew up with the singer on Cardiffsbridge Avenue. David was standing with friends at the end of this row of houses when the cortege passed and was glad to see so many people came to pay their respects.

“We travelled the country supporting Christy, went everywhere for gigs, and we knew this was going to happen,” David added.

“Christy did so much work behind the scenes helping people who were sick, supporting charities, it was incredible. Everybody knows someone he helped. The work he did was phenomenal.

“Whether it is here or somewhere in the city centre, there will have to be a Christy Dignam statue. We want people to know Christy, what he did for Finglas and what he did for Dublin.”

Along the route people remembered Christy’s talents, his stand-out husky voice, and Aslan’s music.

Dignam was diagnosed in 2013 with a cancer that attacks bone marrow cells. In January, his family confirmed he had been at home since December receiving palliative care.

“I think people root for the underdog,” said Sue Warren. She has been an Aslan fan with her friend Sharon Graham since the band got together.

“He went through a lot, said it as it was afterwards, and that got other people through things,” Sue added.

Sharon said this helped the band’s music, and Dignam’s writing, to resonate with listeners. It has meaning and purpose, she said.

“With music, you can remember when a song first came out and what it meant to you personally at that time. For me, I have that through my whole life – right up to the latest album. It means so much to me,” Sharon added.

The cortege was to stop for a few brief moments at the local GAA club for a video to be played on a big screen, and with with hundreds gathered, Dignam’s wife Kathryn and the couple’s children and grandchildren stepped out to thank well-wishers for coming.

There were hugs, and one last chance for Kathryn to touch her husband’s coffin as roses were placed on the hearse and balloons were cast into the air.

Above the crowd, a montage of pictures and videos of the singer played out before Ryan Tubridy paid tribute to Dignam as and “icon, legend, beloved”.

The crowd sang ‘This Is’ in teeming rain, and then ‘Crazy World’, before Dignam’s family departed for a private funeral service.

Christy Dignam was the second of eight children. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren Moran, sisters and brothers Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie, extended family, his bandmates, his people and Aslan’s fans.

“He was one of us,” Clare said.

“He was a man of Finglas, one of our own, born and bred here. The salt of the earth. One of us.”

Meanwhile, U2 frontman Bono also paid a heartfelt tribute to the ‘beautiful’ singer today saying: "he sang like an angel and wrote these lyrics, these incredible lyrics.”

He added: "A singer always knows when you’re in the room with someone who can out sing you,” Bono added, praising the “operatic” voice of the Aslan frontman, on Brendan O’Connor's RTÉ’s Radio One show.