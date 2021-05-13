Cheapest and most expensive rental properties on the market in Dublin

This two-bed house in Ringsend is available for €1,500-a-month. Pic: daft.ie

The views from this 5-bed howth home don't come cheap, at €6,500-a-month. Pic: daft.ie

The €4,200-a-month Capital Dock apartment comes with the use of this kitchen and dining room for entertaining. Pic: daft.ie

You can rent this southside studio near Christ Church for €600-a-month. Pic: daft.ie

The cheapest properties to rent in Dublin will still cost you €600-a-month, despite asking prices falling this year.

In the first three months of 2021, rents were down 3.2pc year-on-year in the capital, while prices in the rest of the country were up over 7pc, according to the latest daft.ie rental report.

The priciest rental property on Dublin’s northside is a €6,500-a-month five-bedroom Howth home with sea views, while the cheapest northside let is a €600-a-month no frills studio.

On the southside, the most expensive rental comes in at €4,200-a-month for a city apartment with a concierge and communal cinema, while the cheapest rental is again a €600-a-month studio.

The Howth property occupies a “magnificent, elevated site benefiting from spectacular sea views of Howth, Ireland’s Eye and the Irish Sea”, its daft.ie ad states.

Accommodation is “laid out over the three levels” and includes a master en-suite with walk-in wardrobe, and a bespoke home office.

In stark contrast, the cheapest rental on the northside is a €600-a-month “small studio flat” on North Circular Road, “close to the entrance of the Phoenix Park”, the ad states.

The cheapest two-bed home on the northside is a mid-terrace house in Swords that will set you back €1,500-a-month. The ad states the property has a “large sitting room, with patio doors, leading to a lovely back garden”, and “two double bedrooms and a main bathroom”.

The rental is close to shops, restaurants and Dublin Airport, and it includes central heating and parking.

The most expensive southside rental is a Capital Dock Residence apartment at Grand Canal in Dublin 2. The €4,200-a-month two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment is described on daft.ie as having “incredible views of endless sky and riverscape from nearly every window”.

“Ceilings reach for the stars in bedrooms and open plan living areas. Sunlight streams through floor-to-ceiling windows, creating bright and airy interiors, drawing attention to the impeccable design detail and finish.”

The luxury apartment has king size beds and “roomy wardrobes” to “give you the space you deserve”. There’s a “dedicated on-site concierge team” which is “part of the lifestyle experience” being promoted with the apartment.

The ad details how staff “arrange dry cleaning, personal training and more”. There’s a gym on site, a communal cinema, games room and an “entertaining kitchen” and dining room and lounge for “unwinding”.

The cheapest rental on the city’s southside is €600-a-month studio in a red brick Georgian house. A single bed, storage space, cooker, kitchen sink, and a toilet and shower, have all been fitted into the studio space.

Although space is limited, the small residence on South Circular Road is very central and available for at least a year’s tenancy.

The cheapest two-bedroom rental on the southside is a €1,500-a-month two bed apartment in Christ Church, Dublin 8.

The ad states: “The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, two double bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen.” But interested tenants need one month’s rent, a deposit and a passport to apply for the tenancy.

The cheapest house on the southside is a €1,500-a-month two bed in Ringsend, Dublin 4. The red brick terrace is available for a minimum one-year lease and is fully furnished with a gas fire and storage room.