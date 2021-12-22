Charities across Dublin ensuring vulnerable people have a hot meal and shelter over Christmas

Glenda Harrington, founder of Friends Helping Friends, served more than 300 people at their pop-up food stall on Tuesday. Pic: Justin Farrelly

Ciara Salinger, Bernie Curran and Sandra Hurst with Christmas meals being organised as part of Friends of the Elderly campaign at The Bonnington Hotel, Swords Road, Dublin. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Charities working with the homeless in Dublin have vowed to make every effort to ensure the continuation of food services over the Christmas period.

With the country in the grip of the Omicron wave, there are fears that traditional Christmas services for homeless people could be impacted by the latest restrictions.

Two charity soup runs operating in the city centre reported extremely high demand this week, while the Capuchin Day Centre on Bow Street saw up to 3,000 people queuing for food vouchers in one day.

Glenda Harrington, founder of Friends Helping Friends, said they served more than 300 people at their pop-up food stall at College Green last night and would be out again on Sunday and next Tuesday.

“It was crazy last night, with a mixture of individuals and families turning up,” she said. “We had arranged for Santa to be there to give presents to the children.”

Denise Carroll, who runs the Homeless Street Café on Grafton Street every Tuesday night, said she was worried about “a gap in services” this week.

“I was asking my service users about Christmas Day and there doesn’t seem to be much information,” she said.

She added that a number of pensioners – “some homeless and some in food or heat poverty” – had come to her soup run for help this week.

The Dublin Simon Community said its frontline staff will put together “a special Christmas Day” for its clients across its emergency accommodation and long-term supported housing services.

“With support from our wonderful donors, particularly Microsoft, everyone gets a Christmas present and the clients have breakfast and Christmas dinner together, with board games provided and Christmas movies on TV,” a spokesperson said.

“The teams will also be screening the Simon Christmas Eve Busk for our clients and residents, so they know the public is thinking of them.

“Our homeless prevention and resettlement teams have been working closely with our corporate partners to ensure families at risk of homelessness have presents and food to give their children on the day.”

The charity said its Assertive Outreach Team will be out early on the morning of December 25 to “check in” with people and offer food or supplies.

Pizza Baker in Grangegorman has also arranged with Dublin Simon to provide food to those experiencing homelessness on Christmas Day.

“As always, our team’s main focus will be to support people who are sleeping rough to access warm, secure accommodation on Christmas Day, where dinners will also be provided,” the spokesperson added.

Focus Ireland said its coffee shop in Temple Bar is open every day of the year to provide a hot meal, as well as advice and information, for people who are homeless.

Advocacy manager Roughan MacNamara said: “Christmas can be a tough time for people at risk. If anyone living in our supported housing needs someone to talk to over the festive period, our staff are there to support them.”

He added that donations to help fund Focus Ireland’s services are needed “more than ever” at this time of year.

The Knights of St Columbanus said it would not be in a position to host its traditional sit-down Christmas dinner at the RDS due to Covid-19 restrictions. This would have been the 97th year of the event, which caters for the homeless or any person in need.

However, the order will run a pop-up kitchen on the forecourt of the Mansion House on Christmas Day, between 10am and 1pm, offering hot “festive” takeaway meals.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “Sadly, Christmas is not a time for festive cheer for everyone, particularly those who find themselves without a home or someone to share Christmas dinner with.

“I hope the food service we’re providing on Christmas Day will in some small way acknowledge that our most vulnerable are not forgotten.”