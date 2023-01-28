Celine Byrne says ‘my love of opera came by accident’ ahead of Dublin performances

Opera singer Celine Byrne has said her love of opera came by accident.

The lyric soprano has always had a love for music, but it wasn’t until she was working abroad that she even considered singing opera.

Celine told Independent.ie: “I always loved performing and I actually had a love for musicals. When I was a young girl I joined a band and sang at weddings. I was in a musical society too.

“The love of opera came by accident. I saw a show when I was working in Italy and I just thought wow, there's an art form I'm not familiar with and I fell in love with the art form.

“I went to singing lessons, one thing led to another, I became classically trained and I was introduced to the world of opera. I’ve never looked back since.”

Celine has won a host of awards, including a Gold Medal at the Maria Callas Grand Prix, Athens, as well as the Margaret Burke-Sheridan Gold Medal, the William Young Prize at the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition, Dublin and the Brabants Dagblad Press Prize at the IVC International Singing Competition in s’Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands.

She says she is extremely grateful for the experiences that have come along with her job.

“I’ve seen the world because of opera, I got to go to places I would've never got to go to. I toured Asia, I got to see parts I would've never seen if I didn't perform there.

“My children get to travel with me too, they’ve seen the world. It’s probably opened my mind up to different cultures, different attitudes. I love what I do, I'm very blessed and very thankful for these opportunities. I have a job that I love.

“It’s good to be recognised for my talents at home too. I’m so honoured when people say they’re proud of me, it’s heart-warming,” she added.

Celine will be taking to the stage with Claudia Boyle and Paula Murrihy in Der Rosenkavalier at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in March.

“This is a celebration of Irish singers, we’ve so much talent here. We’re performing at an international standard. The three main roles of this opera are Irish, and we suit the roles,” she said.

“The experience of going to an opera is fantastic. It’s a beautifully told story in a traditional setting. It’s luscious and people will enjoy it.

“Some people have this preconceived notion that opera is for the elite, people just aren’t familiar with it. We want this art form to be familiar, it’s a wonderful night out.”

Der Rosenkavalier, not seen in Dublin since 1984, will play a limited run of four performances only at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on March 5, 7, 9 and 11.