Car park operator regrets severe 3-hour delays for drivers trying to exit Ilac Centre

The Ilac Centre attracted large volumes of shoppers over the weekend. Pic: Frank McGrath

The operators of a city centre car park are looking at ways to stop long delays during busy periods in the run up to Christmas.

Higher than normal traffic volumes saw some motorists stuck for over three hours when trying to exit the Ilac Centre car park over the weekend, it has been claimed.

There were reports of frustrated Christmas shoppers, some with young children, abandoning their vehicles due to the severe delays.

It is believed that heavy traffic congestion on Parnell Street seriously restricted the number of cars that could exit the multi-storey car park at any one time.

The Dublin City Council-owned car park is leased to Park Rite, who said it regretted the inconvenience caused to customers on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year so far.

Dublin Street Parking Services (DSPS), a Park Rite sister company that operates on-street parking enforcement on behalf of the local authority, said heavier than usual traffic levels in the vicinity of the Ilac Centre tends to only happen at weekends in December.

Asked about plans to resolve the issue for car park users in the future, the company said it was involved in talks with business group Dublin Town and all relevant traffic management stakeholders to deal with the issue.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to the public and we have no further comment at this time,” a DSPS spokesperson said.