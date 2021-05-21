Car-free trials for Capel Street after 85pc of public back pedestrianisation proposals

Plans to pedestrianise parts of Dublin’s Capel Street could go further after a public consultation found 85pc of the public in favour of proposals designed to help Dublin’s recovery after the pandemic.

There was initial disappointment at the plans among some business owners, but following a “very engaged" consultation with more than 4,500 submissions, Dublin City Council will now trial car-free weekends on the street.

As a result of the public support “incremental” trials of pedestrianisation of the street will now take place with car-free days over six weekends, in addition to the measures already proposed which included pavement-buildouts and pedestrianising part of the north end of the street.

The initiative is part of a wider programme being led by the Office of City Recovery.

A Council spokesperson said that it “acknowledges the fact that many people wanted to see more ambitious plans for the Capel Street area.”

Therefore, a series of pedestrianisation trials on an incremental basis will begin on weekends from June 25 for a period of six weeks. Details of the timing, scale and level of these pedestrianisation trials are to be confirmed at a later date following development of detailed people and traffic management plans.

The initial proposals released by the council met with disappointment from many who said they didn’t go nearly far enough, including Rory O’Neill, AKA Panti Bliss, the owner of Pantibar, which is on the far end of the street from where pedestrianisation was originally proposed.

Green councillor Janet Horner said: “The lesson from the past year is that both businesses and people benefit from more people-friendly streets - wider footpaths with places to sit, safer cycle lanes and traffic calmed roads. I really hope that this will prove a huge success for all users and businesses on the street.”

Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam said: “While the agreement to the trials along all of Capel Street is welcome, I will be even happier once we see the trials in place and Dubliners taking the opportunity to enjoy all that Capel Street has to offer across the summer months. This also, in my views, highlights the start of the conversation about the future of Capel Street, how it is to be managed in the future and what steps the Council needs to take in terms of consideration of the other 9-5 economy and the opportunities that may lie ahead for Capel Street within that context.”

Changes to the proposal following the consultation include build-outs on the west side on Capel Street between Abbey Street and Ormond Quay to be increased to the size of a full lane of traffic and six car parking spaces to be retained between Mary Street and Abbey Street to assist non-hospitality businesses.

Some of key results of the consultation include 3,993 submissions received from members of the public with 85pc being in favour, 121 submissions received from businesses on the street with 59pc in favour and of the 207 submissions received from residents on the street 74pc are in favour.

Former Lord Mayor and north inner city Independent councillor Christy Burke welcomed the Council’s development of the inner city and added: “Let’s hope these proposed changes will breath life back into the city and in particular around Capel Street.

"These areas have suffered somewhat more than others in the city so any move to improve accessibility and the right developments should only be a benefit.”

The initial proposal included making the area of Capel Street between Ryders Row and Parnell Street will be traffic-free on a 24/7 basis, removal of all on-street parking between Ormond Quay and Mary Street and the introduction of temporary build-outs.

The removal of a certain amount of parking spaces between Mary Street and Little Britain Street and the introduction of temporary build-outs, relocation of loading bays to better align with non-hospitality businesses and of disabled parking spaces to other areas in the immediate vicinity but no reduction in number.

The introduction of temporary build-outs between Mary’s Abbey and Strand St on the West side of Capel St and Ormond Quay.