Calls for more dedicated bike routes as record numbers now cycling in Dublin

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu with Edward Emmanuel, Smart Dublin, and Deirdre Kelly, Cycling Officer for Dublin City Council, at the recent launch of the new Dublin Cycling Buddy app

Record numbers have been taking to two wheels during lockdown, but progress on making the city more bike-friendly is still too slow, campaigners have claimed.

Research conducted by Sport Ireland at the height of the pandemic showed that over 510,000 had started cycling at least once a week as a form of exercise, compared with only 260,000 at the same time in 2019.

A new ‘cycling counter’ recently installed in Clontarf clocked a record number of 6,330 bike users in one day last weekend. The counter is located along a dedicated coastal way for cyclists and pedestrians, which links Sutton to East Wall.

The intention is that this popular route will eventually connect with a cycling network on the southside. Part of the plan will involve the construction of a special bike/pedestrian bridge alongside the East-Link, although where the cycle route goes from here is less clear.

One problem is that plans by Dublin City Council for two-way cycle lanes on Strand Road in Sandymount have been delayed by a legal challenge taken by local residents.

Campaigners for the Sutton 2 Sandycove (S2S) project – originally envisaged as a pedestrian/cycle coastal route like the one on the northside – have expressed disappointment that much of the network planned for the southside will now run along roads.

The group recently urged the public to make submissions to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to have the S2S route reinstated as an objective in its next County Development Plan.

Spokesperson Michael Collins said aspects of the cycle route proposals for the southside are not in keeping with the original S2S plan.

“It’s very welcome and it’s needed, but it’s not the S2S – it’s something else,” he said. “It’s not traffic-free and has no pedestrian element to it.

“What we’re really going to have is a route from Sutton to the East Link bridge and then it’s all over the place after that. The general idea seems to be not to do it along the seafront anymore.”

Kieran Ryan, spokesperson for the Dublin Cycling Campaign, told Independent.ie that their goal is to see a network of protected, segregated cycle routes across the city.

“When we say segregated, we mean a dedicated space on a road or street that is physically separated from motor traffic by bollards or some form of physical infrastructure – not just paint,” he said. “It should not be a shared space.

“The key to getting more people to cycle is to connect up these segregated routes to form a network – it’s not really good enough just to have an A to B route. When we start to criss-cross the city with interconnected routes, that’s when you’ll see a real modal change in people’s attitudes to cycling.”

Mr Ryan said there has been slow progress in implementing the Greater Dublin Area Cycle plan, first published in 2013. His group wants to see the development of cycle ‘spines’ that would interconnect with other routes.

He cited the new interim cycle lane on Fitzwilliam Street as a good example of a ‘branch’ route that could connect to a spine – in this case, the Grand Canal greenway. He said while there are coastal cycleways on both sides of the city – including one between Blackrock and Sandycove and the Sutton to Clontarf route – they need to be connected.

“Until such a time that these routes connect all the way around Dublin Bay, we’re not going to see a shift in people using them for their day-to-day travel,” he said. “They are still not connected to the city centre.”

The creation of safe junctions for cyclists is “critical”, he stressed. “You might have a protected cycle route that just gives up when it gets to a junction, which is just not good enough. This is where collisions are more likely to happen and where cyclists need the most protection.

“Anywhere that cyclists are forced to share a space with motor traffic – including bus lanes – brings an inherent danger because you’re so vulnerable on a bike. We know from our own research that fear of sharing the road with motor traffic is the biggest deterrent to cycling.

“Creating a segregated space, where fear is eliminated, is the key to getting people on their bikes,” he added.

Dublin City Council says it is committed to improving cyclists’ experience. It recently launched the Dublin Cycling Buddy app, which finds safe, bike-friendly routes for users.

Building on ‘ride data’ and comments logged by cyclists, the app continually presents information to city officials to help direct investment and route improvements across the city.

Last year’s Programme for Government committed to an allocation of 10pc of the total transport capital budget for cycling projects.