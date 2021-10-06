Calls for fireworks clampdown in Dublin as bangers ‘launched at older people’

Improved cross-border co-operation is required to deal with illegal fireworks flooding Dublin, it has been claimed.

Fireworks and bangers have been causing problems around the city since early August, and with Halloween just over three weeks away, there have been increased calls for a clampdown.

Councillor Colm O’Rourke (FG), who represents Cabra-Glasnevin, told Independent.ie that fireworks have been “a massive issue” in his area since the second week of August.

He claimed that fireworks and bangers had been deliberately launched at people, including older residents.

“There are pockets where the problem is more concentrated, usually along the canal in Cabra or in Royal Canal Park in Pelletstown, as that’s where younger people tend to congregate,” he said.

Cllr O’Rourke believes there needs to be better coordination with Northern Ireland, where fireworks can be legally purchased from authorised outlets.

“The authorities in the north and south should work together to resolve this,” he said. “However, there is also an issue with fireworks being sourced through social media.”

Cllr O’Rourke claimed that Operation Tombola, the garda initiative aimed at detecting and preventing the sale of illegal fireworks, had resulted in an improvement in the situation in recent weeks.

He called for this operation to be introduced earlier in the year, in tandem with enhanced community policing and the deployment of garda bike units.

Councillor Larry O’Toole (SF) felt that the problem of illegal fireworks was worse this time last year, but expressed concern that this was now “the calm before the storm”.

“This year, early bonfires are the main problem in Darndale, but I have noticed fireworks going off for a number of weeks,” he said.

Cllr O’Toole believes that many fireworks used in Dublin originate in Northern Ireland and said “a uniform approach” on both sides of the border should be considered.

“I plan to raise the issue with my party colleagues up north to see where they stand on this,” he said. “Ideally, it would be preferable if fireworks were illegal throughout the island of Ireland.”

This week, gardaí continued to make significant seizures as part of Operation Tombola, including in Bray, where 2,000 fireworks worth an estimated €5,000 were discovered.

A garda spokesperson said: “We would like to remind the public about the dangers posed by fireworks. Each year, many people, including children, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries.

“The sale, possession or use of fireworks in this country is illegal, including any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State.

“Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on garda resources.

“They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals. Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires if fireworks continue to burn after landing.”

Meanwhile, the DSPCA has urged pet owners to ensure their dogs are micro-chipped and properly registered in the run up to Halloween.

Gillian Bird, Head of Education and Media, pointed out that many dogs purchased during Covid-19 will now be experiencing fireworks for the first time.

“Our main concern is not about deliberate cruelty to animals, it’s that dogs may run away when frightened by fireworks,” she said. “I suspect this Halloween will be much noisier than last year.”