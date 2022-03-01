Calling on young Bicycle Heroes to help design new cycle routes for Dublin

Pupils from Greenlanes National School, Clontarf, have been involved in a 'Cycle Bus' scheme. They will have an opportunity to design their own cycle routes as part of the Bicycle Heroes project. Pic: Dublin City Council

Children will be given the chance to help design new cycle routes under an initiative announced by Dublin City Council.

The project, called Bicycle Heroes, is being rolled out in partnership with Trinity College Dublin and will encourage children from DEIS schools to create solutions to cycling barriers they face.

BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise supporting community-led urban change through cycling, has piloted and coordinated the programme for the past five years.

Almost 10,000 children have taken part in the initial awareness and problem-solving phase of the project, with 150 Bicycle Heroes selected to date.

Niamh Ní Cholmain, Dublin City Council’s Schools Mobility Officer, said the project will complement their schools mobility programme, which has seen the installation of almost 70 school zones in the past 18 months.

“It also ties in with our Safe Routes to School project, which looks beyond the school gate and aims to increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing safe walking and cycling routes,” she said.

“It is essential that children influence the design of these schemes as they are the ones who are most affected.”

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP), Dublin’s ‘Bicycle Mayor’ and project manager, added: “I'm so excited about coordinating the first BYCS Bicycle Heroes project in Dublin.

“We will be working with groups of children aged 10 to 15 to give them the tools to enable them to reimagine their city spaces.”

TCD Professor Brian Caulfield said cities across the world that Dublin is trying to emulate have been promoting cycling with children for decades.

“It has been shown that these early interventions can result in lifelong cycling habits,” he said.

The Bicycle Heroes project is supported by EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology.