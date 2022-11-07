Bus services in Dublin at ‘crisis point’ with long delays and ‘ghost buses’ that never turn up, say commuters

Public transport chiefs are to appear before a Dáil committee tomorrow to respond to a litany of complaints about bus services in Dublin, including long delays, cancelled services and so-called ghost buses as well as inaccurate real-time display screens.

The Dublin Commuter Coalition and its counterparts in Cork and Galway wrote to the Transport Committee last week warning that the public transport system was now at “crisis point”.

Their letter said: “For over a year, public transport users have been faced with long delays, cancelled services, and ‘ghost buses’ and, sadly, the situation is not showing any signs of improving.

"The problem is particularly acute on low-frequency routes where just one cancelled service may result in wait times of over an hour. We believe that this level of poor service is eroding trust in the public transport system and jeopardising the Government’s goals to increase public transport usage.”

Feljin Jose, chair of the Dublin Commuter Coalition, said he will be attend the committee meeting as an observer which will hear about the provision of bus services in Dublin only.

But he said the problems plaguing bus services in the capital are happening across the country but “it’s gotten particularly bad this year”.

A major concern is that real-time displays at bus stops and on mobile apps for both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead buses often state that a bus will be there in a specified time, yet when no bus arrives, the information vanishes from the screen and there is no further update.

“It’s not even close to reality,” he said of the information provided.

Another major issue is that buses in Dublin are simply not showing up, he added.

“A lot of services are just not running. You’d be standing at a bus stop and you look at the screen and half of them (buses) are cancelled.”

He said this problem is especially problematic on low frequency routes in which “you could be waiting for over an hour” for a bus to turn up on such routes, he told Independent.ie.

A spokesman for Dublin Bus acknowledged there has been “technical issues” with the on-street displays, the Dublin Bus mobile app and the Transport for Ireland (TFI) mobile app.

“While we are confident these are now being successfully addressed, the company (in conjunction with the National Transport Authority) continues to closely monitor the performance of RTPI (Real Time Passenger Information) sources.”

He also acknowledged that some Dublin Buses are failing to turn up which he said “have coincided with a shortfall in driver numbers post Covid, which is a significant industry wide issue. This is despite very active and ongoing recruitment efforts by the company. This shortfall has meant Dublin Bus has failed to operate a small percentage of scheduled journeys.”

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU), said there are a number of issues that have created a perfect storm.

There are ongoing challenges recruiting and retaining bus drivers on top of the additional need to recruit bus drivers as part of the NTA’s national overhaul of bus services under its Bus Connects programme, he said.

Added to that is what he says are unrealistic journey times set out by the NTA which do not accurately reflect what is happening on the ground in terms of traffic-jams in the Dublin city centre due to the presence of cyclists and Luas trams operating on the same roads as buses, he said.

While a bus driver may set out from a location outside the city centre, he or she may encounter traffic or other obstacles in the city centre that skews the driver’s ability to meet their “timing point”, he said.

“It causes the driver to be delayed which has a domino effect so they may cancel the service,” he said.

While there has always been traffic issues, especially in the Dublin city centre, he claimed the NTA “has set the bar too high to maintain those timing points”, adding that it is unrealistic to expect a bus to adhere to a schedule the same way as a train would.

“Dublin is a concrete jungle no matter what you do in the city limits,” he said, adding: “I don’t know of any computer system that can take in all of these variables.”

A spokesperson for Go-Ahead Bus said it is experiencing similar problems.

“Trips are cancelled or delayed for a variety of reasons including traffic congestion, antisocial behaviour and vehicle issues, as well as driver capacity. Operators across the public transport sector are currently experiencing unprecedented challenges with regard to staff recruitment and Go-Ahead Ireland has not been immune to this.

"We are currently in the process of our biggest ever recruitment campaign, which is being supported by both TII and the NTA.”

In the meantime, it hopes more drivers will come on stream shortly, noting its driver school is now full.

Meanwhile, the NTA, which manages the on-screen displays and the TFI mobile apps, said it has received a number of complaints in recent weeks over inaccurate information on its on-street displays.

“The issue appeared to be random and intermittent and was thus difficult to diagnose,” an NTA spokesperson said, adding it has since identified some of the issues which will “significantly improve the accuracy of the data displayed”.

As for delays on some routes, the NTA also acknowledged “a number of operational issues being investigated by Dublin Bus staff relating to problems of driver allocations to bus routes on the Dublin Bus Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) systems. This problem is exacerbated by the challenges of driver availability at the operator”.

The AVL system monitors the progress of each driver along their route, using algorithms to predict when the buses will arrive at each stop.

“The system of Real Time Passenger Information is complex, especially with each operator managing and operating their own AVL systems,” according to the NTA. It is currently in the process of rolling out a national AVL system that “will result in improved data quality”.

However, that will take about 18 months to complete. Until then, the NTA is working with drivers to “monitor and improve the accuracy of real time data on on-street displays”.