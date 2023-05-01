Bruce Springsteen at the RDS: Everything you need to know

Bruce Springsteen will play three sold-out dates at the RDS on May 5, 7 and 9

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are on their way to the RDS Arena for three sold out dates this weekend.

Bruce and the E Street Band are regarded as one of the very best live rock acts of all time.

From humble New Jersey beginnings in 1972, they grew in popularity to become one of the true icons of American music.

Hits such as Born In The USA and Dancing In The Dark cemented Bruce Springsteen as one of America’s most popular rock vocalists.

He’s known as one of the hardest-working acts in the industry, and concerts can regularly last three hours or more - so fans in Dublin can prepare for a fantastic night.

It’s advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the venue, as traffic is expected. It is also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible on Friday, May 5, Sunday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 9.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of those gigs:

What time do the doors open at?

The RDS Arena will open at 5pm. It’s advised to allow plenty of time to get in before the start of the show.

It is also strongly recommended that you check your tickets in advance to ensure you’re attending on the correct date. Ticket holders will only be admitted to their ticketed date.

How do I present my ticket?

You download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet / Google Pay wallet in advance of show day. Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted.

Do not wait until you arrive at the venue as network coverage may not be available and make sure your phone is fully charged before you leave the house. To avoid not getting in, make sure to print your tickets just in case.

Is there an age limit?

All under-16s must be accompanied by a person 18+. All under-16s must have seated tickets as they will not be permitted on the pitch/standing area. Children under five will NOT be admitted.

How do I get to the RDS?

RDS Arena is well served by public transport. Bus, Rail, and DART transport options can all bring you within walking distance of the venue. You can plan your journey to the venue online at www.transportforireland.ie

You need to check your ticket information for details on your entry route ahead of arrival. There will be signage to direct you to the appropriate entrance for your seating or standing area.

Road closures/restrictions may be put in place for each concert. Further details will be given nearer the time of the events on www.garda.ie

Aiken Promotions are urging people to remember to show respect to the local residents and community when travelling to and from the events.

What can I not bring?

Prohibited articles and items are as follows: any article that may be used as a weapon, any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will be reported to gardaí.

Professional cameras and recording devices (this will apply to cameras that have detachable lenses). Bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, and related items, dangerous or hazardous items, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, or other skates, flag poles and flares, laser devices, prams/pushchairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, and cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, selfie sticks, food, and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

Do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary. People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in queues.