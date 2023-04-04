Brother of tragic bullying victim Nicole Fox reveals family were forced to leave Dublin

A brother of a young woman who took her own life due to bullying says taking part in a TV show with GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald has changed his life for the better.

Lee Fenlon’s 21-year-old sister Nicole died by suicide in 2018 after suffering more than three years of horrendous bullying online and in person.

Following her death, Nicole’s mother, Jackie, was so determined to do something to crack down on bullies she succeeded in bringing in ‘Coco’s Law’, otherwise known as The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act.

Jackie and her two sons, Dean (24) and Lee (19), had been living in Clondalkin in southwest Dublin but moved to Courtown, Co. Wexford, in 2020 to get away from the bullies who preyed on Nicole.

This week, Lee was seen by TV viewers taking part in Davy’s Toughest Challenge, where he and six other vulnerable young men were put through their paces to go on a trek in Iceland.

“Since the first lockdown, just kind of confidence and anxiety would always be on my mind,” says Lee.

Speaking about his experience following his sister’s death, Lee adds: “It was from bullying, online bullying. So, all the people lived local. It got to the stage where you wouldn’t even want to go to the shops in case you saw them, so in such a short amount of time everything changed. Obviously, I dropped out of school. We just said ‘we need to get out of here’.”

Lee was a promising footballer, playing at youth level for Shamrock Rovers and Sacred Heart, when at the age of 16 he made the move to Wexford. But when Covid struck he ended up feeling out of sorts.

“You get the days where you are angry, you’re blaming yourself, you’re blaming this or that. It could be two, three weeks, you’d be just sitting in the room, you don’t want to do anything. Not feeling yourself,” he explains.

“When I was in Dublin I kind of had everything, I was enjoying football, school, friends, everything was good. It was kind of a shock, a big change, going to Wexford, it wasn’t the same level of football – but I’m still playing, but just every couple of weeks.”

He’s now doing a personal training, sports and recreation course.

“We had a mobile down here and we had been coming down here since we were babies, going to Courtown and around, so we were familiar with the area,” he says.

“But it’s totally different living here compared to coming down in the summer. In the winters there’s not a lot to do. It was a big jump to move down here.

“I was doing a course last year, it was more a training course, welding, tiling, and we had the opportunity to do an interview for the show and I got a call to say I was in the final 15 and from that I was picked.

“My issues had to do with mental health and anxiety. Nicole was my best friend and her death was also a factor. Just with Covid and lockdown, those years in general affected a lot of lads my age. Just not being able to go out and socialise with people like you used to, I think that had an affect on a load of people my age.”

Lee says he loved his time on the show, bonding with the other lads, and found it very beneficial.

“Abseiling off a cliff was one of the toughest things I’ve done in my life, just taking that first step off the cliff,” he smiles.

He himself has thankfully not suffered from bullying.

“Luckily I’ve had great friends and a great bunch around me, no I’ve never been a victim of it.”

“Even just hearing stories from others, it’s still a big problem. With the show, hopefully it can tell people it’s okay to open up and alright to be going through things, even if we can get that across it would be a good thing.”

Lee’s proud mum is delighted he did the show, and knew that Davy would be good for him.

She tells us that the family had no choice but to move to Wexford.

“The people that burned Nicole, dislocated her hip, threatened her, the ones that hurt her, they all lived in the surrounding areas,” she reveals.

“After Nicole died, myself and the boys we couldn’t leave the house, we didn’t want to see any of them and we would have seen them in the shops or wherever.

“Courtown, where we are now, that was our happy place. We had a mobile home down here, we were on the beach and crab fishing, so I thought this was the best place to move and I was right.”

Jackie knows who the main ringleader was that resulted in her daughter’s death.

Jackie says she made friends with Nicole Fox in order to get closer to a boy.

“After she realised the boy didn’t want to go out with her or be with her, and she hated that. She gathered a group of people and one of the bullies – they are actually more than bullies –they sent messages and videos of a noose and how to hang herself, all the threats... and she sent them on to my phone.

"They burned her (Nicole) with cigarettes. When she was dancing on the dancefloor of the nightclub they’d give her an elbow in the face or chest.

“They dislocated Nicole’s hip, they beat her up any chance they could get and when Nicole still went out with a smile on her face pretending she was okay. They’d go online and every chance they got on apps like SnapChat, they’d tell her ‘go and hang yourself’, ‘everyone hates you’, ‘why are you still here’, ‘slit your wrists’.

“This was three-and-a-half years of constant bullying from adults, some of whom had kids and were mothers as well. We’re not talking about schoolyard bullying.”

Nicole did not want to report her physical abuse to the gardaí as she feared for her life, and at the time there was no law to prosecute online bullies. That was something Jackie was determined to change.

“I campaigned for a new law, Coco’s Law,” she adds. “When my nine-month-old nephew couldn’t say Nicole properly, he could only call her Coco, so that’s how she got a baby name.

“I campaigned and now there is a law to make online bullying a criminal offence, it’s also Coco’s legacy...​

“Now it’s a criminal offence to share intimate images with or without consent on or offline. There’s a good few people in prison under Coco’s Law and there are so many up for prosecution and under investigation.”

Davy’s Toughest Team airs on Wednesdays, RTÉ One & RTÉ Player at 9:35pm.

If you have been affected by this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, Aware on 1800 80 48 48, or Pieta House on 01 601 0000.

