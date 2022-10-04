Brian Mullins remembered: Bertie Ahern, Jack O’Shea and Mickey Harte among mourners to say farewell Dublin GAA legend

Former Kerry footballer and minister Jimmy Deenihan at Jennings funeral home in Coolock, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Dublin's Brian Mullins, left, and team-mate Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters at Dublin and Cork's 1983 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final replay at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Louth football manager Mickey Harte chats with former Kerry footballer Jack O Shea after paying their respects at Jennings funeral home in Coolock. Photo: Frank McGrath

Former Kerry footballer Eoin 'Bomber' Liston hugs Dublin goalkeeper Paddy Cullen after paying their respects to the late Brian Mullins. Photo: Frank McGrath

Louth football manager Mickey Harte chats with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern after paying their respects to the late Brian Mullins at Jennings funeral home in Coolock. Photo: Frank McGrath

The great and the good turned out to say farewell today to one of Dublin football’s most revered figures.

Legendary midfielder Brian Mullins died last week at the age of 68 after a short illness.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern estimated “there must have been about 40 All-Ireland medals” among the mourners who came to pay their respects at the Jennings Funeral home in Coolock, Dublin.

Former Kerry greats present were Jack O’Shea, Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston, former Kerry captain and manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, and Jimmy Deenihan.

Among those who had played with Mullins on the legendary Dublin side were Sean Doherty, with whom he won his first All Ireland, Bobby Doyle, Tommy Drumm who captained the All Ireland winning side in 1983, Robbie Kelleher and Barney Rock.

Also there were Louth County manager Mickey Harte, Galway’s Liam Sammon, former Cork captain Billy Morgan, Robbie Kelleher and Leinster Rugby head of rugby operations, Guy Easterby.

A delegation from Derry County Board made the trip, while architect Dermot Bannon was also present due to a family connection.

Mr Ahern said he had a pint with Mullins on the May bank holiday weekend when he was in great form. Two weeks later, he was diagnosed with cancer.

His relationship with the former Dublin great went way back to the days when, as children, Mullins’s wife Helen was part of their friend group in Drumcondra.

“Then Brian came on the scene when he was 16,” Mr Ahern said, adding that “back then he was still at that height and his hands were like shovels and I asked, ‘where does this guy come from? I didn’t know there were guys like him in Drumcondra’.”

He recalled the serious car crash in Portmarnock in 1980 that had almost ended Mullins's career. “I never thought I’d see him on a football pitch again because he was very, very close to it. We never thought we’d see him back but he fought his way back in 1983.”

The match Dublin supporters would probably remember him most for, Mr Ahern said, was the replay of the All Ireland Semi-Final against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh that year.

“He was massive,” he said. “We went on to play Galway in the final – that was known as the 12 apostles final, where three players were put off.”

Meanwhile, he also paid tribute to the work he had done for GAA through his club St Vincent’s and also through his work in UCD.

Also present was RTÉ’s Des Cahill, who paid tribute to Mullins for his athleticism, strength, determination and leadership.

“As director of sport in UCD he has transformed the facilities there,” he said, adding that he had supported numerous men and women through UCD and that this would be his greatest legacy, aside from his own family.