Bohs fan PJ Gallagher to drive mini Dublin Bus that delivers match ball at Dalymount Park

Comedians and fellow Bohs fans PJ Gallagher and Eric Lalor with musician Natty Wailer at Dalymount Park in 2019

Dublin comedian and self-confessed Bohs fanatic PJ Gallagher is set to drive the mini Dublin Bus that delivers the match ball at Dalymount Park.

The unique remote control vehicle is now the official ball carrier for the season, and brings the football out to the centre circle before each home game.

Fans have been buzzing about the surprisingly fast little bus driving up and down the pitch since it was revealed earlier this month.

Dublin Bus tweeted a video of the bus saying: “Do you fancy a go?” PJ Gallagher replied saying: “I would like no other thing more!”

Dublin Bus then said: “Omg. Yessssssss!!,’” hinting that Gallagher could be given the opportunity to drive the bus soon.

The next home league fixture for Bohemians is against arch rivals Shamrock Rovers on April 7.

You'll see our new mini #DublinBus match ball carrier at every @bfcdublin home game this season. Here's @SarsRowe & our driver Zoe Bailey who'll be behind the mini wheel of #Bohs first home match tomorrow @ 3pm. pic.twitter.com/qtCcNVBXXn — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) March 10, 2023

Daniel Lambert, Chief Operating Officer for Bohs, said: “The bus has been such an exciting thing to launch, in partnership with Dublin Bus, this season.

“Having PJ drive it for the Dublin Derby would add a new element to Ireland’s most famous fixture.”

The mini bus came about after Dublin Bus teamed up with Bohemian FC to become the main shirt partner of their Women’s Premier Division team.

The partnership will see the transport provider become the exclusive diversity and inclusion partner to Bohemian FC.

Alongside the senior women’s team, they will also be the main shirt partner for the girls under-19s, under-17s and amputee team.

Dublin Bus CEO Billy Hann previously said: “We’re absolutely honoured and privileged to partner with Bohs and launch a joint manifesto about exclusivity and diversity which are important values for us both.

“Both organisations have a deep history in the city and particularly in the Phibsboro area.

“As a Dub who grew up in Ballymun and later moved to Sutton, Dublin Bus is an iconic brand for me. I used it quite a lot when I was younger, and a lot of other people used it growing up too.”

This isn’t the first time Bohs and Dublin Bus have collaborated. Last year, they launched a new FAI Cup jersey inspired by the multi-coloured retro-style pattern of Dublin Bus seats.