Blanchardstown apartment fire sees several families lose their homes

Several families have lost their homes in a blazing fire which broke out at a high rise apartment building in Blanchardstown on Sunday.

Seven Dublin brigade units attended the apartments located beside the Crown Plaza Hotel near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre where families spent the night in hotels.

Keith Markey, third officer at Dublin Fire Brigade, who was at the scene, said Dublin Fire Brigade received “multiple calls”around 4.15 reporting the fire.

“We sent seven units to the scene,” he said, which consisted of four pumping appliances, an emergency tender, a turntable ladder and a district officer,” he told RTE Radio.

“The building was evacuated as we arrived and firefighter and breathing apparatus were deployed to make ensure nobody was inside the building and to commence internal firefighting using high rise firefighting techniques.

“An aerial appliance was deployed in a water tower configuration and the combination of the internal and external attack brought the fire under control at about half five yesterday evening,” he said.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the evening to ensure the safety of the building and no injuries were reported.

“Initially we believe the fire started on one of the balconies potentially of the apartments but there is an investigation being conducted and so we will have to wait and see where it was but that is our initial thought.

“We believe the balcony was possibly on the eighth floor,” he said.

Mr Markey said the fire was contained to the exterior of the building and internal fire safety systems “seemed to work very well”.

“The building was evacuated very quickly and Dublin Fire Brigade were able to get a large number of resources on scene very quickly, so we were able to get involved very quickly with a very strong weight of attack,” he said.

“Some of the apartments were severely damaged with smoke damage,” said Mr Markey, adding that the apartment where the fire is believed to have started is “extensively damaged”.

“But the majority of apartments within the block itself were unaffected, the fire was mainly contained to the exterior of the building and the internal fire safety systems worked well.”

The damage was limited to a “small number of apartments”, he added.

Senator Emer Currie said residents will be provided with accommodation by the Management Company, Comer Group.

“I believe a number of apartments, approximately 10, have damage that can be fixed in a shorter period of time whereas others will need a lot more work,” she told Independent.ie

“I’m told there hasn’t been evidence to suggest apartment defects are an issue but of course that will be part of the investigation.

“It’s good to see the all hands on deck approach by Fingal County Council with stakeholders.

"We are all so grateful to Dublin Fire Brigade for bringing the situation under control. I know all public representatives and the Blanchardstown Community will do everything we can to help residents at such a traumatic time.”