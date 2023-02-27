Blackrock 5k charity fun run ‘will make a huge difference to some of the world’s most vulnerable’

Luke McCann and Cian O'Sullivan with some of TY students organising the Blackrock College fun run to raise money for Aidlink. The 5k run takes place on March 4

Students from Blackrock College are hosting a 5k fun run for those in need this weekend.

The “legacy event” will raise much needed funds for Aidlink’s education programmes in Kenya, Ghana and Uganda.

Patrick O’Neill, the Transition Year Dean, told Independent.ie: “I’m hugely proud of the effort from the more than 200 transition year boys involved. There’s so much effort going into this legacy event.

“We’re trying to help those less fortunate with Aidlink, which was founded in Blackrock College back in 1982. It’s going to make a huge difference to some of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

Former Dublin star and multiple all-Ireland winner Cian O’Sullivan helped launch the event alongside athlete and 1,500m runner Luke McCann. Both are Blackrock College alumni.

Luke ran a personal best of 3.34.76 at an indoor event in Birmingham last week, just behind fellow Irish athlete Andrew Coscoran. Both were inside the old indoor Irish record set in 1988.

“They’re a great example for the boys and they show them what’s possible when you push yourself. Cian has achieved so many awards,” Mr O’Neill said.

“Luke is at the beginning of his career, he has broken records and hopefully we’ll have an Olympian on our hands, they’re both brilliant guys in terms of supporting the cause.”

The fun run will take place on Saturday, March 4 in Blackrock College at 11am. Participants will run a 5km route around the college campus. There will also be a 2.5km run for pre-teens.

The run is open to all ages. Participants register on the day in the school sports hall from 10.15am. The entry fee is €10 for a student, €20 for an adult or €40 for a family of 4 (2 adults and 2 children).