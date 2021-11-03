Bike-parking bolstered for cyclists in Dublin as council continues push to ‘meet climate action objectives’

Secure bike parking is now available at Drury Street car park. Pic: @DubCityCouncil

ADDITIONAL bike-parking facilities are being provided in Dublin city centre to reflect the increased numbers of commuters now cycling to work.

Dublin City Council announced it has entered into arrangements with two private operators in the north city area, at locations on Cathal Brugha Street and Jervis Street.

The expansion of secure, indoor parking for cyclists follows the success of the scheme at Drury Street, which can cater for 300 bicycles.

The two new facilities, which are monitored by CCTV, have spaces for 244 bikes and four cargo/accessible cycles.

The council said it had been actively seeking suitable locations in the north of the city due to the popularity of its bike-parking initiative on Drury Street.

Councillor Christy Burke, chair of the Traffic and Transport Strategic Policy Committee, said: “I am delighted with this substantial increase in secure, indoor cycle parking facilities in the city.

“The availability of secure parking is an influential factor for people considering cycling as a mode of transport. Partnerships and initiatives such as this are essential if we are to meet our climate action objectives.”

The indoor bike-parking scheme was first proposed by Cllr Donna Cooney on behalf of the Green Party group on Dublin City Council in March 2020.

“I am delighted that city manager Owen Keegan agreed to my proposal to repurpose existing car parks for use by cyclists,” she said.

“This will cater for the increased numbers of people cycling into the city since Covid and will help encourage the modal shift that’s needed to get people out of their cars.”

Brendan O’Brien, Head of Technical Service (Traffic) with Dublin City Council, said they would continue to seek opportunities to deliver similar initiatives.

Free bike parking is now available at Jervis Street, with facilities at Q-Park, the Spire, due to come on stream before the end of this month.

Cycling numbers in Dublin have more than doubled in the last decade, with significant growth seen since the start of the pandemic.

Dublin City Council has installed 5,956 cycle parking spaces since 2013 and is aiming to add another 2,000 to this figure over the next two years.