Bike bunker scheme ‘on ice’ despite funding for 350 across Dublin

Dublin City Council's bike bunker scheme saw 12 installed as part of a pilot project four years ago.

The Dublin City Council Bike Bunker scheme flipped from being “ahead of the game” to a “slow burner” within four years.

The initiative run, by DCC, is being developed and delivered by the Environment and Transportation department to support city-centre living and reduce bike theft. The bunkers allow cyclists to store their bike for €100 a year.

Twelve bike bunkers were introduced as part of a pilot project four years ago. Following this, Dublin City Council committed to putting 350 more bunkers in place in 2021.

Funding was provided to expand the scheme, but there has been no action since.

Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam is now “calling on the city council to get its act together and provide clarity on the bike bunkers”.

“This has been a slow burner. I’ve had people contact me asking why the city council aren’t getting back to them about the bunkers,” he said.

Funding was made available to Dublin City Council for up to 350 bike bunkers.

“There’s people on a waiting list for two or three years but there’s radio silence from the city council.

“I asked about this last month and the city council responded saying ‘a scheme review is under way’.

“It smacks of an organisation that doesn’t have a clue what it’s doing,” he added.

Mr McAdam believes if DCC wants to achieve its climate targets, the bunkers would be of great benefit.

“In an area like Stoneybatter, less than one in two households have access to a car. The bike is their preferred, and in many cases, their only source of getting around the city.

“One constituent of mine just had a kid and she invested in a family cargo bike. The reality is, if they can’t get the bike bunker space, they’ll have to put it up for sale or into the attic.

“I’m calling on the city council to get its act together and provide clarity on the bike bunkers.

“It’s a €100 charge a year, there hasn’t been any real objections to the cost. My own view is that we need to make it even more attractive and look for discounts.”

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne said DCC was initially “ahead of the game” with this plan, but four years have passed and the “scheme is on ice”.

“The bike bunkers were an initiative led by Dublin City’s Beta project; they trial innovative solutions for the city’s challenges,” she said.

“They managed to get the pilot up and running of the 12 bike bunkers in 2018/ 2019. We were really ahead of the game with this.

“Over the past few years, myself and my Green colleagues have been pushing for more funding through the council budget each year. We ended up getting the funding for 350.

“Last month, in the active travel report we received, we were told the pilot project in place since 2018 is now under review.

“Why has it taken them four years to do this? We should be doing the assessments and reviews during that period instead of waiting.

Councillor Claire Byrne has supported the introduction of the bike bunker scheme

“Now, the scheme is on ice when we have 3,000 people on a waiting list for them. The demand is there. We know they work. The pilot has been a success,” she added.

The DCC website shows there are thousands of on street bike parking spots, hundreds of indoor cycling spaces, but only 12 bike bunkers.

In 2021, DCC proposed the roll out of 350 new bike bunkers in Dublin on the back of the previous pilot projects.

It highlighted a tendering process would be ready for Bike Bunkers within six to eight weeks.

It also mentioned that the “proposed funding for this project” from the National Transport Authority would “be €3m over a three-year period”.

Cllr Byrne highlighted that the bike bunkers “are a really critical piece of infrastructure” as they “encourage people to make the switch to more active travel such as cycling”.

“We have issues in the city, particularly in terraced houses where people don’t have the space to store their bikes,” she said.

“They are a great solution to provide a safe space for people to store their bike, so they don’t have to chain it to a lamp post with the risk of it being stolen.

“We have a legally binding commitment to cut transport emissions by 50pc by 2030. It doesn’t make sense to row back on this really simple solution.

“I’d like to see a bit of urgency on this from DCC,” she added.

Independent.ie has contacted DCC for comment.