Bathing season could be extended at popular swimming spots in Dublin under new plan

New proposals could see the official bathing season extended at popular swimming spots around Dublin

Local authorities could be given discretion to extend their bathing seasons at popular swimming spots under proposals being considered by the Government.

Details of the plan emerged during discussions between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the SOS Dublin Bay group, which is seeking a permanent extension of the bathing season and year-round water testing.

The group, which represents a wide range of water users in Dublin, made its call as the 2021 bathing season officially came to an end this week.

Regular monitoring of water quality takes place between June 1 and September 15 each year, with the results published on the Environmental Protection Agency’s beaches.ie website during the summer season.

While some additional testing is now conducted outside of the bathing season, there are disparities between Dublin’s local authorities.

Dublin City Council monitors bathing water quality at six locations throughout the year, two of which – Dollymount and Sandymount Strand – are designated swimming areas. Testing will continue at these locations every fortnight between September and June.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council confirmed it would sample bathing water at nine locations at least monthly, “weather permitting”, from September until next summer. It said this was “far in excess of the minimum requirements”.

A spokesperson for Fingal County Council said it carries out testing at identified areas during the bathing season only, in line with the requirements of Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008.

Separately, Irish Water recently confirmed it would extend the testing and treatment of discharges from the Ringsend sewage plant beyond the traditional summer bathing season.

The company revealed that a recently installed ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system at the Ringsend plant will now continue after September, allowing them to assess the impact of operating the system all year round.

The company has also committed to conducting additional water monitoring in Dublin Bay for the rest of 2021.

Gerry Jones, chairperson of SOS Dublin Bay, said there had been “positive engagement” with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on the issue of extending the bathing season.

In a letter to the group, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said his department would work at amending existing bathing water regulations to provide discretion to local authorities to determine the bathing season for individual waters.

Mr Jones said while this represented “progress”, they are now looking for a clear timeline for it to be implemented.

“Since Covid, sea swimming has grown in popularity and we will be pushing for the bathing season to be defined as all year round by Dublin’s local authorities,” he said.

“It’s also vital that the results of water quality tests are published throughout the year on beaches.ie and not just on councils’ websites. Otherwise, people won’t know about it.”

Mr Jones claimed that poor quality bathing water had resulted in many swimmers in Dublin becoming ill.

“This is a public health issue and local authorities, as well as the State, have a duty of care to ensure that water is tested throughout the year and the results are easily accessible,” he added.

Mr Jones described fortnightly testing by Dublin City Council outside of the bathing season as “a step in the right direction”.

However, he said Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown’s commitment to carry out sampling once a month from September was “insufficient” and would not provide swimmers with timely warnings about poor water quality.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP), who is a member of the Love Dublin Bay sea swimmers’ group, said she believed that progress had been made in relation to the need for increased water testing.

“Previously, it felt like I was banging my head against a brick wall,” she said. “However, in more recent times, Dublin City Council has been far more responsive on this issue.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said Minister Darragh O’Brien was “very aware” of the increase in the numbers of people swimming in Dublin Bay.

“In response, he has tasked the Bathing Water Expert Group with examining the frequency of bathing water monitoring and with developing measures to improve the availability of water quality results,” a spokesperson said.

“This will help safeguard people and improve information for everyone, especially people swimming outside of the current bathing season.

“He has also requested that the Expert Group consider the issues related to changing the bathing water season, taking into account the current review by the European Commission of the Bathing Water Directive.”

The Environmental Protection Agency said it is currently not possible to display out of season bathing water monitoring data on the beaches.ie website.

“However, we are reviewing our website to look into facilitating this data in the future,” a spokesperson for the EPA said. “In the meantime, people swimming outside the season should contact their local authority for information.”