Barry Keoghan's girlfriend shares gushing tribute to Dublin actor amid Golden Globes success

The Dubliner (30) was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh hit Banshees of Inisheerin.
Barry Keoghan’s girlfriend Alyson Sandro shared a sweet tribute to the Banshees of Inisherin star ahead of the Golden Globes.
The Dubliner (30) was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh hit.
Ke Huy Quan – who played Waymond Wang in the sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once – beat out Keoghan, Brad Bitt, Eddie Redmayne and Brendan Gleeson for the title.
Barry’s adoring girlfriend was unfazed by his competition however, posting a loving tribute to the A-List celeb who she shares a young son – baby Brando – with.
“Good luck you have definitely got this in the bag,” she said.
"Lots of love me and B xxxx.”
Barry re-posted the sweet message to his own Instagram, writing “Baby mama” with a heart emoji in the hours before the big awards show.
The star welcomed his mini-me back in August with his Scottish girlfriend Alyson.
“I have already WON with you,” the photo of the pair said on Instagram.
Although Keoghan missed out on the Best Supporting Actor title last night, Banshees of Inisheerin saw a major haul.
Co-star Colin Farrell took home a Best Actor award while Martin McDonagh seized the prize for Best Screenplay.
The film also won Best Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Posing with Hollywood legend Jamie Lee Curtis (64) in a later snap, Barry – who was once best known in Ireland for his part as Wayne in Love/Hate – said “Feckin legend Jamie.”
The Halloween actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Angela Basset took home the title for her stellar performance in Wakanda Forever.
The Banshees of Inisherin scooped up a whopping eight nods in total at last night’s Golden Globes Awards.
The wins seized up by the film are thought to bode well for their Academy Award hopes.
Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has been installed as one of the favourites to win an Oscar at the showpiece event on March 12.
The Castleknock actor has been receiving huge praise for his brilliant stint as Pádraic Súilleabháin in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy.
If so you can get in touch here