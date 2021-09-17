‘Are we not interested in art on the northside?’ – Councillor hits out at ‘biased’ sculpture trail with just one work north of the Liffey

Bear With Jockey, by Patrick O'Reilly, has been placed at the junction of Capel Steet and Parnell Street on Dublin's northside. Picture: Gormleys Fine Art

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland and James Gormley from Gormleys Fine Art at the launch of the Patrick O’Reilly Sculpture Trail, featuring 12 life-size works from one of Ireland’s top artists at six locations in the capital. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Dublin City Council is biased towards the southside of the capital at the expense of the northside in a sculpture trail it is launching as part of Culture Night tonight, according to a north inner city councillor.

The outdoor city-centre sculpture trail features twelve life-size works from one of Ireland’s top artists, Patrick O’Reilly, who is known for his large metal sculptures based on teddy bears.

The trail, which has been installed in six locations, opens tonight on Culture Night and continues for two weeks.

The trail begins in the premises of Gormleys Fine Art on South Frederick Street, and continues to Merrion Square Park, the Merrion Hotel, St Stephen’s Green, Grafton Street and then Capel Street.

The only sculpture on the northside, Bear With Jockey, is at the junction of Capel Street and Parnell Street.

“Are we not as interested in art here on the northside? We have the Abbey Theatre, the Seán O'Casey Theatre, the O'Reilly Theatre, the Lab, the Hugh Lane Gallery, a wonderful set of murals throughout the north inner city featuring the Dubs, Mud Island, and Brendan Behan. Yet we are deemed so lacking in the appreciation of art that we are only getting one of Patrick's brilliant sculptures on our side of the city in Capel Street,” said Independent councillor Nial Ring.

“Maybe the sculpture for Capel Street should be of a boy with a wolf beside him - he was ignored in the end and I usually cry ‘wolf’ when the Northside is ignored,” he added.

He asked how the locations for the trail were picked, and why only one of them was north of the Liffey.

“I think there needs to be more balance,” he said.

At the launch of the trail this week, Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland said she was looking forward to seeing it.

“During lockdown Dubliners were denied so many normal experiences that the city has to offer such as going to art galleries,” she said.

“We are delighted to work with Patrick O’Reilly and Gormleys Fine Art to bring art on to the streets for public enjoyment. Patrick is one of Ireland’s most highly acclaimed artists and has achieved international success with his much-loved Bear sculptures. I’ve no doubt Dubliners will enjoy this art as they move around our city,” she added.

“We are delighted that some of Patrick’s newer works will also feature, including his red ‘Broken Heart’ and gold 'Heart in Hand’ sculptures, both of which are influenced by the pandemic and are now symbolic of our recovery,” said James Gormley of Gormleys Fine Art.

“We were wondering how to mark the end of the lockdown, and as Culture Night approached, we decided that rather than simply inviting the public to come and see some of Patrick’s wonderful work in our gallery, that we would bring it to them on the streets.”

“We are grateful to Dublin City Council and the Office of Public Works for facilitating this trail and bringing Patrick's art to the heart of the capital,” he added.

Free tours and a scavenger hunt for children will also take place for the duration of the trail, which is free to see.