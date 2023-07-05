Apprentice bought cannabis in bulk to share with pals

Dean O’Connor (23) pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

​An apprentice caught with more than €1,000 worth of cannabis was a heavy user and intended sharing it with friends, a court heard.

Dean O’Connor (23) had bought the drug “in bulk” when gardaí caught him and searched him.

Judge Maire Conneely applied the Probation Act at Dublin District Court, leaving him without a criminal record.

O’Connor, of Grange Abbey Drive, Donaghmede pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Garda Sergeant Derek Spain said O’Connor was in a car with another man when it was stopped at Marsfield Avenue, Clongriffin, on April 7, last year.

The gardaí got a smell of cannabis and when told they would be searched, O’Connor handed over bags of cannabis. He told them he had the drug to give to friends. The value was €1,170.

The accused had no previous convictions.

O’Connor had made admissions that the cannabis was his and he intended splitting it with friends, his barrister Vanessa Frawley said. He was not selling it.

O’Connor, who lived with his parents, was a heavy cannabis user at the time and he bought the drug in bulk to share. He was in college and in an electrical apprenticeship.

Once qualified, O’Connor hoped to travel with his trade and Ms Frawley asked the judge to consider leaving him without a conviction.

He had nearly eliminated his use of cannabis, having reduced it substantially and was “working on it,” she said.

He had not been on the garda radar before but was now.

Judge Conneely said it was a large amount of cannabis but took account of his mitigation and dismissed the charge under the Probation Act.