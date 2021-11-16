Ambitious plan to transform CIE lands at Heuston Station into sustainable living quarter

A new plan for the area surrounding Dublin’s Heuston Station is set to see the development of housing, commercial and retail space with direct local links to the public transport system.

The proposal will also see pedestrian and bike bridges to the Phoenix Park constructed.

The ambitious proposal, labelled Heuston Masterplan, will see 10 hectares of land around the station and the Conyngham Road bus garage transformed into what CIE’s property division hopes will be a sustainable model of living and working in a largely car-free environment.

It has described the venture as “a visionary blueprint” for the land on both sides of the Liffey between Heuston Station and the Criminal Courts of Justice which will be “an exemplar” of the concept of Transport Orientated Development.

CIE says that it is placing the principles of Transport Orientated Development at the heart of the plan, developed by an architect company, and will ensure that public transport and active travel are at the heart of “a vibrant new urban area for Dublin”.

The plan includes more than 1,000 residential units on a development site five times bigger than the Convention Centre, and the provision of new pedestrian and cycling infrastructure to include two new cross-Liffey bridges, 5,000 cycle parking spaces, and public realm space.

This will link with nearby amenities such as the Phoenix Park, the Royal Hospital Kilmainham and the War Memorial Gardens within an urban environment, facilitating a largely car-free development

Around one kilometre of river frontage along the Liffey will be opened up too.

Links to existing transport links such as train and Luas will be enhanced by future planned links to a new Dart station, Heuston West, and the BusConnects programme.

“We will deliver a largely car-free development, designed to have public transport and active travel at the heart of the way of life for people who live and work in this exciting new urban centre,” said CIÉ Group Chief Executive Lorcan O’Connor.

“Additionally, the development in itself will support the enhancement and expansion of public transport services proposed under the National Development Plan and beyond, ensuring that the sustainable future we must all work towards is fully supported,” he added.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan welcomed the proposal, saying: “Well planned transport-led development is one of the key components to a thriving city. The exciting proposals outlined in the Heuston Masterplan clearly have the potential to transform the western edge of Dublin City. Heuston is a gateway entrance to the city for thousands of people each day, but the area surrounding it is still developing in its potential.”

CIÉ, working with estate agents Lisney, will seek a developer partner in the first half of 2022 to develop the Masterplan proposals further, with a view to submitting a planning application for the site in 2023.