Almost 40,000 visit spectacular light show in Merrion Square Park

At the announcement of the Lunar New Year illuminations were Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Ireland, HE He Xiangdong, Dublin's Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, and Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland at the launch of Dublin Winter Lights at Merrion Square Park

Almost 40,000 people visited the Dublin Winter Lights installations in Merrion Square Park last month, according to figures just released.

The event ran for most of December as part of a wider programme that saw 21 sites illuminated across the city.

It featured a variety of LED-powered, eye-catching animations, as well as a 15-metre-high illuminated Christmas tree.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Allison Gilliland said she was not surprised by the popularity of the Merrion Square Park installations.

“This was the first year we had lights in the park and I’m delighted so many Dubliners enjoyed them,” she said.

“On the night I launched them, I was struck by how well they illuminated the dark December sky and gave everyone a much-welcomed sense of Christmas cheer.”

The annual event was first set up in 2018 and Dublin City Council will soon begin the process of planning for next December’s installations.

Meanwhile, some of Dublin’s most prominent buildings will light up in red later this month to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Mansion House, Dublin City Hall, Trinity College, Smithfield Square, the National Concert Hall, the Guinness Storehouse, the EPIC Museum and the Convention Centre are just some of the well-known landmarks that will be illuminated each night, from January 28 to February 1, to mark the start of the Year of the Tiger.