Al Porter returns to stage for ‘incredible’ first theatre show in 5 years

Comedian Al Porter has said that performing his first theatre gig in five years in his hometown last week was “incredible” but nerve-wracking.

The Tallaght man took to the stage at the Civic Theatre for a “homecoming gig” on Thursday as part of his autobiographical A Work In Progress tour.

Taking to social media, he shared some snaps from the show, including photos of him both onstage and backstage, as well as a picture of him posing with fellow Tallaght comedian Joe Dowlin.

Read More

“Here are some photos from Thursday at (Civic Theatre),” he wrote.

“Thank you everyone that came to the show. The energy in the room was incredible. This was the first and only theatre gig of my work in progress tour, with the added excitement and pressure of being a kind of homecoming gig. I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did.

“Thank you to fellow Tallaght man Joe Dowlin, who was a great support act and to the theatre and its staff for looking after everyone!”

The Work In Progress show is the story of Al’s life and legacy after he was cleared of being a sex pest.

The Laughter Lounge in Dublin, Citylimits in Cork, Roisin Dubh Comedy, The Hot Spot Music Club, Dalkey Comedy Club, and Kavanaghs Pub in Portlaoise are just some of the spots the 30-year-old is planning to hit on the road.

In November, the funnyman made a surprise reappearance in his local pub in Tallaght, The Dragon Inn, some five years on from stepping back from all public appearances.

He performed for a few minutes at a charity gig, where he apparently “went down a storm with the audience”.

The openly gay star later announced his return to showbiz in a Facebook post where he told fans his plans to tour the country.

Porter indicated his intention to move into a new chapter with his life after breaking his silence last July in a lengthy social media post.

He had been accused of various acts of sexual misconduct, including one at St Patrick’s University Hospital.

However, two subsequent investigations ultimately found no evidence of sexual assault.

Gardai also investigated an sexual assault allegation made by a male in his late teens in 2016. But in November 2019, it emerged that no charges were to be brought against the comic.

“At the time all I wanted to do was go home to my family, but I couldn’t even do that as the media were outside my mam and dad’s house. In the space of 48 hours, it felt like I’d lost everything,” Porter wrote in his social media statement last summer.

As for what was next for the comedian, he shared: “Now, I’d like to make people laugh again. Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Mine starts now.”