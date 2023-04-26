Adam Clayton, Andrew Maxwell and Heathers The Musical – what’s on in Dublin this week

Acclaimed Irish comedy and an evening with U2’s beloved bassist. These are our top picks for the week ahead.

Niall Breslin: Where is My Mind? Live, Olympia Theatre

Platinum-selling rock star, best-selling children’s author, renowned mental health advocate and podcast host – is there anything Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin can’t do? The Mullingar native brings his award-winning series, Where is My Mind?, to Dame Street this weekend, and his special guest is none other than U2’s Adam Clayton. The beloved bassist will share stories and secrets about what it’s like trying to keep a healthy mindset while touring with one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

Friday, April 28. Doors: 7pm. Tickets from €27.40. For more, visit www.3olympia.ie

Ann, screening + Q&A, IFI

Ciaran Creagh’s haunting feature dramatizes the real-life story of Ann Lovett, a 15-year-old Longford schoolgirl who died giving birth to a baby boy in a grotto in February 1984. Creagh’s film recalls a shocking, shameful time in Irish history, and provides a chilling yet respectful reconstruction of the teenager’s final hours. Lead actress Zara Devlin received the Michael Dwyer Discovery Award at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival, and this opening night screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director.

Friday, April 28. Time: 6.20pm. Tickets: €10 / €12.50. For more, visit https://ifi.ie/

Andrew Maxwell: Krakatoa, Liberty Hall Theatre

According to Maxwell, his show title is a “genius metaphor” for everything going on in the world right now. Good to know. The veteran Dublin comic has performed on every stage in the business, and has appeared on every major show too, from Live at the Apollo to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. But this is the first time he’s told jokes next to a big screen “interactive volcano”. Hey, don’t knock it until you’ve seen it.

Saturday, April 29. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €28. For more, visit https://aikenpromotions.com/

James Vincent McMorrow showcases his upcoming album

James Vincent McMorrow – Songs from a Future, National Concert Hall

One of our most accomplished music makers is ready to perform his new album – he just hasn’t recorded it yet. The night will begin with a solo run-through of the hits, followed by a full-band performance of McMorrow’s as-yet-produced seventh record. A worthy experiment, and it’ll hardly come as a surprise to hear that punters are asked to place phones in locked pouches for the night.

Saturday, April 29 & Sunday, April 30. Time: 8pm. Tickets: €40. For more, visit www.nch.ie

Take Off Your Cornflakes, Bewley’s Café Theatre

Written by and starring Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan, this critically acclaimed two-hander tells of a happily married couple, Tom and Trish, who have just celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. But what if one of them were to suddenly forget everything about the other? An all too relatable tale for some, and Henderson and Nolan’s beautifully assembled drama mines both wit and warmth from a devastating set-up. Liam Halligan directs.

Until Saturday, May 13. Time: 1pm (Monday – Saturday). Tickets: €10 - €15. For more, visit https://bewleyscafetheatre.com

Heathers: The Musical, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

We take our hats off to writers Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy for turning a bonkers box-office flop into a full-blown stage musical. Directed by Andy Fickman and based on the 1980s comedy with Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers concerns an anxious US high schooler named Veronica Sawyer who falls in with the wrong crowd. Just remember, high school is a killer – in more ways than one. Jenna Innes and Jacob Fowler co-star.

Until Saturday, May 6. Time: 7.30pm. Tickets from €21.50. For more, visit www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie