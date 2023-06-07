Accused arrested for ‘argy bargy’ with supermarket staff

A man who got into an “argy bargy” with supermarket staff, shouting profanities at them has been fined for a public order offence.

Dean Moore (36) was arrested for his aggressive behaviour in the incident.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €250 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Moore, of Derry Park, Crumlin, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

He had also been charged with theft but that was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The court heard gardaí were called to Lidl, East Wall on September 21 last year.

They saw Moore being aggressive and abusive to staff, shouting profanities and swearing at them. He was arrested. The accused had 114 previous convictions, including public order offences.

He had struggled with drug addiction for a number of years, his solicitor John Quinn said. Judge Smyth asked why Moore had an “argy bargy” with staff and abused them when they had enough to be doing.

Moore was not in his full senses on the day but accepted that that did not excuse his behaviour, Mr Quinn said.

The judge gave the accused five months to pay the fine.