Absent-minded homeless mum walked out of shop carrying a basket of clothes

A mother-of-one who had been sleeping on a friend’s couch after she was made homeless absent-mindedly walked out of a shop with clothing in a basket, a court has heard.

Lisa Colgan (39) was caught on CCTV cameras and she was stopped by security staff.

She had been suffering from anxiety, her lawyer said.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Colgan to donate €200 to the LauraLynn Foundation and struck out the charge, leaving her without a conviction.

The defendant, of Rathbeale Crescent in Swords, admitted theft from Marks & Spencer in Blanchardstown on April 17, 2023.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were called to the department store shortly after 1pm after security staff reported that they had stopped a shoplifter.

Sgt Callaghan said Colgan took clothing and groceries, valued at €403.

She was stopped and the property was recovered in a resalable condition. The court heard Colgan had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said the defendant was a single mother with one child.

Ms Buckley said that at the time of this incident, Colgan was homeless and was sleeping on a friend’s couch.

The defendant was “in a very difficult situation for herself and her young child” at the time and was suffering with anxiety, Ms Buckley said.

She asked the judge to be lenient and leave Colgan without a conviction.