A guide to Dublin restaurants near the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

A view of a part of Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin. On Monday, March 20, 2017, in Dublin, Ireland.

An evening in the theatre is always memorable whether you’re going to see a classic like Wicked or The Lion King, or maybe you’re bringing the little ones along to see The SpongeBob Musical or Winnie the Pooh.

So, make a day out of it and have some grub beforehand. We’ve handpicked some of the best places to eat at affordable prices to help you out.

Here’s your guide to Dublin restaurants near the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre:

Nutbutter Grand Canal Dock

Nutbutter is for those looking for a healthy option. / Facebook

Nutbutter is for those looking for a healthy option.

A place where you can eat well and feel well, Nutbutter is for those looking for a healthy option. Each piece of food served is healthy, locally sourced, and delicious. Everything is cooked from scratch with a Californian twist added. Their menu includes various options of tacos, pad thai meals, Mexican bowls, and tostadas.

Milano

Treat yourself to a flavour adventure with seasonal sloppy, spicy, or vegan Italian dishes. There’s plenty of pizza and pasta at Milano which would be the perfect treat before a show. Prices are affordable, plus you can’t say no to their mouth-watering dough balls.

Cafe H

A bar and restaurant with a buzzy, hip, and fun atmosphere found in the heart of Grand Canal Square. The stylish Mediterranean Café Bar serves steak sandwiches, pizzas, chicken wings and much more.

Mackenzie's

Mackenzie's offers a pre-theatre menu on show nights. / Facebook

Mackenzie's offers a pre-theatre menu on show nights.

Mackenzie’s offers a pre-theatre menu from 4.00pm until 6.30pm. Their elegant dining space overlooks the Grand Canal with a panoramic view of the Dublin dockland. Mackenzie’s is conveniently situated near the Bord Gais Energy Theatre and the 3Arena.

Reputed to be one of the best pre-theatre menus in Dublin, you can choose from a broad selection of locally sourced Irish produce. The pre-theatre menu has a range of pastas, wood fired pizzas, burgers, and steaks.

Herbstreet

A modern award-winning Dublin restaurant, located on the grand canal dock. They serve sustainable produce along with decor designed to have minimal impact on the environment. Their supper menu includes pastas, burgers, fish, and salads.

Brewdog

There's a mouth-watering food menu in Brewdog. / Facebook

There's a mouth-watering food menu in Brewdog.

Right on the River Liffey, there’s 32 taps of incredible craft beer and a mouth-watering food menu in Brewdog. Not to mention the roaring fire pit, shuffleboards, and two outdoor areas.

Their chefs prepare their classic monster burgers or buffalo wings or if you’re a lover of all things plant-based, half the menu is vegan or vegetarian.